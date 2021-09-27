Week 3's biggest decisions: 49ers punt away their chances; Raiders follow fourth-down trend

Kyle Shanahan goes against the Guide





The 49ers offense faced four fourth-down situations in their Sunday Night Football home loss to the Packers -- and Shanahan and Co. made the suboptimal decision to punt in all four instances, based on the Next Gen Stats Decision Guide. When you add it all up, the 49ers lost a combined 11.9 percentage points in expected win probability as a result of the decisions.





SECOND QUARTER: With 5:01 remaining and the 49ers (trailing 10-0) facing a fourth-and-1 from the Packers' 49-yard line, Shanahan elects to take a delay of game penalty to set up a punt.





No decision to punt was more costly -- in terms of win probability -- than this one, with San Francisco losing 5.8 percentage points in win probability, when you take into account the odds of converting on fourth-and-1 (78 percent) and the Niners' chances of winning the game based on each outcome (28 percent if they went for it versus 23 percent if punting).





Aaron Rodgers and the Packers responded with an 87-yard scoring drive, giving Green Bay a 17-point lead with just over a minute left in the first half. If not for Trenton Cannon's 68-yard kick return, the 49ers may never have had a chance to get back into this one. In a game decided by two points, making the right calls on fourth down can make all the difference.





Matt LaFleur leaves the door open for the Niners





FOURTH QUARTER: With 2:43 remaining and the Packers (winning 24-21) facing a fourth-and-4 from the 49ers' 20-yard line, Mason Crosby attempts and makes a 38-yard field goal.





At the time of the decision, the Packers had an 84 percent chance to win the game. If they'd gone for a first and converted, their win probability would have jumped to 92 percent -- and it would have soared even higher if the red-zone trip had resulted in a touchdown. Going up two possessions with under three minutes to go would have virtually ended the game.





Instead, LaFleur sent Crosby and the kicking unit out for a 38-yard try. But the best-case scenario there -- Crosby making the kick -- still didn't push the Packers' lead beyond a one-score margin. According to the NGS Decision Guide, LaFleur's decision to kick a field goal instead of going for it cost the team 4.7 percentage points in expected win probability.





In a situation somewhat reminiscent of the 2020 NFC title match, LaFleur opted for three points instead of keeping Rodgers and the offense on the field with a chance to win or tie -- and it almost cost the Packers the game. The 49ers followed with a scoring drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown connection between Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk, taking a one-point lead with 37 seconds left on the game clock. Fortunately for the Packers, it was just enough time for Rodgers and Davante Adams to connect twice and set up a game-winning field goal by Crosby.