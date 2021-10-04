Week 4's biggest decisions: Bill Belichick hurt Patriots' chances; Colts rewarded for boldness

Bill Belichick makes two costly fourth-down decisions





On a rainy night in Foxborough, highlighted by Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium, Belichick made two suboptimal fourth-down decisions that resulted in the loss of 15.4 percentage points in expected win probability.





FOURTH QUARTER: With 0:59 remaining and the Patriots (trailing 19-17) facing a fourth-and-4 from the Buccaneers' 38-yard line, New England's Nick Folk attempts a 56-yard field goal. The ball hits the left upright, and the kick is no good.





This decision by Belichick -- which cost the Patriots 10.3 percentage points in win-probability value -- is one of the more complex calls we've seen this season, with so many different factors influencing the final numbers. Let's break down each of the components:





Conversion probability:





Folk had a 45.1 percent chance of making a 56-yard field goal, according to our field-goal probability model, which takes into account real-time weather and humidity data.

If the Patriots had gone for it -- with 4.4 yards to go, as measured by ball-tracking data -- their chances of converting were 52.3 percent.





Win probability:





If Folk had made the kick, the Patriots' win probability would have been 52.3 percent -- given that Brady and the Bucs would have gotten the ball back with just under one minute left, with two timeouts and trailing only 2 points, this was almost a 50-50 proposition for the home team.

If Mac Jones and the offense had converted for a first down, their win probability would have jumped to 65.3 percent, with Folk presumably having the chance to end the game with a more probable field goal, with less time on the clock for Brady and Co.

Missing the field goal or failing to convert would mean a loss, as we saw.





By combining the likelihood of each outcome with its effect on the outcome of the game, we can calculate the expected win probability of each decision. Before the play, the value of kicking a field goal was 24.3 percent. The value of going for it was 34.7 percent. The difference -- 10.3 percent in favor of going for it -- represents the magnitude of the recommendation.





SECOND QUARTER: With 2:00 remaining and the Patriots (leading 7-3) facing a fourth-and-2 from the Buccaneers' 44-yard line, Belichick opts to take a delay-of-game penalty, setting up a punt.





Belichick is known for his mastery of the middle eight, i.e., the last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter. On Sunday night, however, Belichick and the numbers were not aligned -- and it cost the Patriots.





According to the NGS model, going for it was the optimal decision by 5.1 percent. Jones and the offense would have had a 59.7 percent chance of converting if they'd gone for it, and they would have had a better than 60 percent chance of winning the game if they'd converted. Instead of putting themselves in position to go up by multiple scores, the Patriots punted it away, and we know what happened next: Brady led an eight-play, 69-yard drive, resulting in a 44-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with just 13 seconds left on the clock. And the Buccaneers got the ball to start the second half.



