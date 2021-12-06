NFL Week 13's biggest decisions: Digging into Ravens' failed 2-point try; Cardinals stay hot

John Harbaugh's aggressive 2-point try falls flat





FOURTH QUARTER: With 12 seconds remaining, the Ravens (trailing 20-19) elect to go for 2 and the win instead of opting for an extra point and a tie. Lamar Jackson's pass to Mark Andrews falls incomplete.





The NGS Decision Guide recommended the Ravens kick the extra point and play for overtime (with a difference of 7.6 percentage points in win probability value between the two decisions). Harbaugh and his team of analytics experts apparently had other ideas.





Here's how our numbers break down:





When accounting for the strength of both teams in 2-point conversion tries and similar situations, the Ravens had a 48 percent chance of converting if they went for 2, while Justin Tucker had a 95 percent chance of making an extra point in Heinz Field conditions. (Note: the NGS field-goal probability model does not take into account kicker strength, so the true extra-point estimate would presumably have been even higher than 95 percent for the immortal Tucker.) If the game had gone into overtime, the Ravens would have had a 55 percent chance to win, according to the NGS win-probability model.





Analytically speaking, in order for Harbaugh to justify his decision to go for 2, it would have been driven by a priori knowledge of the probability of success of their 2-point play design. The Ravens certainly found a way to get their best pass-catcher open on the play -- Andrews was open by 4.4 yards when the pass originally hit his hands. If not for T.J. Watt's disruptive pressure, Jackson and Andrews would have connected on a high-probability play-fake in a "do-or-die" scenario.





In Harbaugh's postgame press conference, the Ravens head coach noted his decision to go for 2 was influenced by their lack of healthy cornerbacks (Marlon Humphrey left the game with what is likely a season-ending shoulder injury). Given that information, it is not unreasonable to think the Ravens had less than a 50 percent true chance of winning in overtime. Paired with a high-probability play design (Andrews was open), playing for the win on the road in Pittsburgh was not as unreasonable as our pre-play call numbers suggest.





In comparison to what Steelers coach Mike Tomlin termed the Ravens' aggressive strategy, Pittsburgh was more conservative with fourth-down decisions. Tomlin faced four situations in which he had 4 yards or fewer to go (1 yard, 2 yards, 4 yards, 4 yards) and the numbers narrowly recommended going for it (by between 1 and 2 percentage points in win probability). The Steelers punted all four times.



