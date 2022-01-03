NFL Week 17's biggest decisions: Zac Taylor wisely managed bizarre finish in Bengals' win over Chiefs

Zac Taylor made the optimal decision to go for it in the final minute of the game -- and it paid off!





FOURTH QUARTER: With 58 seconds left and the score tied 31-31, the Bengals elect to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the Chiefs' 1-yard line. Joe Mixon is stopped short of the end zone on a pass from Joe Burrow, but offsetting penalties result in a replay of the down. Now with 50 seconds to go, Cincinnati keeps the offense on the field again. This time, Burrow throws a pass intended for Tyler Boyd, which falls incomplete. However, a penalty on Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed -- who was called for illegal use of hands in his coverage of Boyd -- results in a Bengals first down. Since Kansas City has no more timeouts, Cincy calls a quarterback kneel and then a spike before Evan McPherson makes a 20-yard field goal at the end of regulation to clinch a Bengals victory.





The NGS Decision Guide agreed with Taylor's decisions to go for it. On Cincinnati's first try, the model recommended going for it by 3.5 percent in win probability value. On the second, 3.8 percent. There are several key data points (or model outputs, you could call them) that go into the formula to generate the recommendation. Let's break down the WHY behind the numbers. (NOTE: Since the latter fourth-down try was a replay of the down, conversion probability is the same across the two plays. Since eight seconds ran off the clock between plays, win probability effects were slightly different.)The Bengals had a 70.6 percent chance of converting on the play from exactly 1 yard out, as measured by our ball-tracking data, while a 19-yard field goal was all but a sure thing (98.3 percent). These probabilities are used in the Decision Guide formula in tandem with the hypothetical win probability of every possible outcome; by multiplying the likelihood of each outcome with its implied impact on the game (or chances of Cincinnati winning, in this case), we can isolate the value of each possible decision. Here is how the Bengals' hypothetical win probability would have played out with each of the four possible outcomes:





Penalty resulting in first down: >99 percent

Touchdown: 97 percent

Made field goal: 78 percent

Failed conversion or missed field goal: 41 percent





Since the illegal use of hands penalty resulted in an automatic first down for the Bengals, the result of the penalty was even more valuable than a touchdown. The penalty essentially won the game for the Bengals, while a touchdown would have meant Patrick Mahomes and Co. would've had roughly 45 seconds and no timeouts to drive down the field for a game-tying touchdown, and then hang on to win in overtime: a 3 percent proposition. A made field goal would have made the prospects of a Mahomes-led comeback more likely -- 22 percent odds. A failed attempt, and the Bengals' chances of winning drop to 41 percent. The NGS conversion probability and win probability models do account for team and quarterback strength, so these numbers are higher than average, given Mahomes is the opponent here.





On the surface, it would appear Taylor's Bengals have been among the most risk-average teams in short-yardage situations. However, by breaking down these situations by time left in the game, we start to see a pattern to Taylor's methods. Cincy has faced 11 fourth-down situations where the yards-to-go figure was less than 1.5 yards and the numbers strongly suggested going for it (by more than 2 percent in win probability value). In the first and second quarters of games this season, the Bengals did not keep the offense on the field a single time on six such occasions. In the latter three quarters of games, including overtime, the Bengals correctly kept their offense on the field on four of five occasions (without double-counting the two fourth-and-short situations in the last minute on Sunday against the Chiefs).





It is worth noting the NGS conversion probability model has been trained using historical fourth-down plays where penalties on the defense resulting in first downs are considered successes.