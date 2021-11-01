NFL Week 8's biggest decisions: Packers push it in red zone; Panthers, Falcons get kick-happy

Packers get a boost from Matt LaFleur's red-zone aggressiveness





LaFleur and the Packers faced four fourth-down decisions inside the Cardinals' 15-yard line on Thursday, with the NGS Decision Guide recommending that they go for it -- instead of kicking a field goal -- in all four scenarios, by the difference of at least 2 percentage points. LaFleur correctly kept the offense on the field in three of the four instances, and taking all four decisions into account, he increased the team's chances of winning by 11.8 net percentage points (setting aside the outcome). The offense converted on two of the three tries.





FOURTH QUARTER: With 3:26 remaining and the Packers (leading 24-21) facing a fourth-and-goal from the Cardinals' 1-yard line, Aaron Rodgers' pass to Randall Cobb falls incomplete.





Of the four aforementioned fourth-down calls, the most obvious go for it situation was the only one in which the offense failed to convert. Green Bay had a 72 percent chance of converting here -- although we should note the conversion chances were higher with a run play (76%) than with a pass (63%). One could say the decision to call a pass play out of shotgun formation significantly reduced the surplus value of the go-for-it decision.





Either way, factoring in situation and score, going for a two-score lead -- rather than a six-point advantage via a high-probability (98%) field-goal try -- was the optimal decision by 10.7 percentage points in expected win-probability value. Yes, the Packers failed to convert, but we're here to celebrate the process over the outcome. And thanks to a heads-up interception by Rasul Douglas in the end zone on the ensuing Cardinals possession, the Packers still got the result they wanted in this high-stakes prime-time NFC showdown.