NFL Week 7's biggest decisions: Colts on-point on fourth down; Lions swing big in loss





Dan Campbell keeps the pedal to the metal





Pegged as heavy underdogs in a road matchup against the Rams, Campbell and the Lions chose to embrace a high variance of outcomes; they pulled off a surprise onside kick after scoring on their opening drive and went for it three times on fourth down, including two fake punts.





FIRST QUARTER: With 11:01 remaining and the Lions (leading 7-0) facing a fourth-and-7 from the 50-yard line, Jack Fox completes a fake-punt pass to Bobby Price for 17 yards.





The Lions' offense had the ball twice before the Rams' offense could even possess it once to start the game, thanks to a successful onside kick. And when this situation arose at midfield, Campbell and Co. were apparently still not ready to give the ball back to Los Angeles' potent offense. We had the optimal call here as a punt, by 1.2 percentage points in expected win probability, driven by a 37.3 percent chance of converting on fourth-and-long. However, this assumes a normal play from scrimmage. Campbell had the element of surprise working in his favor with the fake punt, and his aggression was rewarded with Fox's wide-open completion to Price (5.2 yards of separation when the ball arrived).





THIRD QUARTER: With 10:02 remaining and the Lions (trailing 17-16) facing a fourth-and-8 from their own 35-yard line, C.J. Moore takes a direct snap on a fake punt for a 28-yard gain.





Campbell returned to the well for another fake punt early in the third quarter -- but this time, he went with a direct snap to the up-man, Moore, instead of trying for a pass. The NGS Decision Guide agreed with Campbell on this decision, finding an advantage of 1.7 percentage points of win probability. The Lions had just a 33.0 percent chance of converting, given the long distance to go, but that is without considering that the Lions also caught the Rams with just 10 players on the field on the play.





THIRD QUARTER: With 6:19 remaining and the Lions (trailing 17-16) facing a fourth-and-1 from the Rams' 18-yard line, D'Andre Swift was stuffed for no gain, and the Rams took over on downs.





The Lions stalled out in the red zone on that same drive when they chose to go for it again instead of attempting a field goal to take the lead. The NGS Decision Guide strongly recommended going for it this time, with a +4.4 percentage point difference in win probability. The recommendation was driven by the high chance of converting (71%), given the offense had just 1 yard to gain.





While the Lions came up short in the end, the team's decision-making process was evidently sound. Despite Detroit's winless record, Campbell's aggressiveness and creative play-calling have kept this team competitive in all but two games this season.