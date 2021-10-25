Titans provide reminder of potential with shellacking of Chiefs

Defenses are taking away the deep ball and testing the Chiefs' ability to be patient, which normally might not be a problem for them except their own defense is struggling to make stops. Hence, Kansas City keeps finding itself playing catch-up, which elevates the pressure on Mahomes and Co.

On Sunday, Tennessee went 75 yards in eight plays on its opening possession, with Henry taking the snap in the Wildcat formation and floating a pass to the back of the end zone for the 5-yard score to MyCole Pruitt. It went 97 yards in nine plays on its next possession, with Brown catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill. Its third series ended in a field goal for a 17-0 lead.

At that point it was clear a sense of urgency, if not panic, was falling over the Chiefs because Mahomes uncharacteristically forced a pass to Josh Gordon, who was blanketed in coverage. The ball was tipped and intercepted by Rashaan Evans, and Tannehill scored on a 2-yard run eight plays later.

Immediately after, Mahomes again pressed to make a play before the half, taking off on a run to right side. But Byard closed and punched the ball free, setting up a 51-yard field goal for a 27-0 halftime lead.

The Chiefs are now 3-4, which matches their season-high for losses since Mahomes stepped into the starting lineup. The 24-point margin was the largest loss of the Mahomes era, including the playoffs, and the three points were the fewest scored since he took over as QB1. The Chiefs' 17 giveaways are the most in the league as of this writing, and they're allowing 29 points per game, which would be a franchise high for a season.

These are undoubtedly developments welcomed by Vrabel, because he knows the focus on what's wrong with the Chiefs could take the spotlight off of what's right with the Titans -- and there is a lot that's right with them. When you can shut down an offense as potent as Kansas City's despite being without four of your top seven defensive backs, and when you can excel offensively when linemen are in and out of the lineup because of injury, there is reason to believe that something special could be brewing.

But Vrabel doesn't want to acknowledge that publicly. He learned the Patriot Way while playing under Bill Belichick and even has taken on some of the personality traits of his former coach. For instance, he didn't smile once in his postgame press conference despite his team's impressive performance. In fact, his answers were relatively brief and overarching, not unlike the man he learned from. When asked about the significance of back-to-back wins over last season's AFC Championship Game participants, he grumbled about being in the early stage of a long season, then abruptly walked off.

But it's hard not to notice the Titans, who are 5-2 and leading the AFC South. Dating back to the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Bills, they had scored on 11 consecutive possessions, excluding one-play drives to end the first half and end the game last week. At one point Tannehill had completed 21 consecutive passes over the second half of the Buffalo game and the first half Sunday. The Titans were operating with such precision they seemed almost unstoppable.

Some of the credit belongs to offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who called a beautiful game in the first half on Sunday. Aware that the Chiefs would be focused on slowing Henry, who leads the league in rushing by a large amount, he used play-action, screens and passes from the Wildcat formation to exploit the defense.

What could help put the Titans over the top, however, is the defense. It has struggled at times this season, largely because of injuries, but Sunday was a glimpse of its potential. After ranking last in the league in sacks per pass attempt in 2020, the front office made additions such as outside linebacker Bud Dupree, whose strip-sack on the Chiefs' opening series set the tone. Sunday was indeed a reminder of what could be.

"There's nothing to get carried away about," Tannehill said. "We are seven games into a 17-game regular season. We have a lot of football in front of us. We just have to stay the course, enjoy the wins, keep building, grow as a team and be able to put a good team effort out each and every week."