Patrick Mahomes feeling 'fine' after exiting early in Chiefs' loss to Titans

Patrick Mahomes had a rough day, and it ended early.

The Chiefs' all-world quarterback was knocked out midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. Mahomes would clear the concussion protocol, but Kansas City coach Andy Reid opted to shut him down with the game already decided.

It was the most lopsided defeat of the Mahomes era, with Tennessee's 27-point halftime lead also representing the largest deficit Kansas City has faced over the past three-plus seasons. The primary concern coming out of the game, obviously, was Mahomes' health. His participation in postgame interviews was a positive sign.

"I feel fine now," Mahomes told reporters. "Y'all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. I did everything I needed to do to be here."

With Denico Autry draped around his legs, Mahomes' head snapped back as he took a thigh to the face from defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The former MVP was slow to get up and walk off the field. Following a visit to the blue medical tent, Mahomes had a brief conversation with Reid before retreating to the bench.

That put a seal on arguably the worst statistical outing of his career. Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown for the first time this season, while completing just 20 of 35 passes for 206 yards and an interception, which tied him for the league lead (9). He was also sacked a season-high four times and didn't lead a touchdown drive for just the second time in his career. The other instance was this past February in Super Bowl LV.

"He's trying to make things happen," Reid said afterward. "We're all part of it. I've got to dial better things."

Through just seven games, the Chiefs (3-4) fell under .500 for the third time this season and have already matched their most losses in any regular season with Mahomes under center. But it's the manner in which they're getting beat that has rattled a locker room used to contending for championships.