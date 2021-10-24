2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Titans make a massive statement. Back-to-back impressive wins against AFC heavyweights for Mike Vrabel's club. Tennessee dominated from the jump, controlling the ball with ease against a struggling Chiefs defense. Ryan Tannehill's offense scored on all five of its first-half possessions to leap out to a 27-0 halftime lead. Derrick Henry continued to be a field-tilting beast and started his day with a jump-pass TD on the opening drive. For the first time since Week 1, Henry didn't hit the century mark on the ground. It speaks volumes for the Titans that they didn't need to ride the back to blow out the Chiefs. K.C. stacked the box to slow the RB -- Henry faced seven-plus defenders in the box on 26 of 29 rushes. Tannehill and A.J. Brown then ripped the defense apart with chunk games. It's the type of dual-threat offense that allows Tennessee to bludgeon opponents. Fun note: Henry threw more TD passes than Patrick Mahomes this week.
- Patrick Mahomes runs out of magic. The star quarterback threw another forced pass that turned into a turnover, lost a fumble, and was knocked out late after taking a knee to the facemask late in the blowout loss. Facing a defense that's been decimated in the secondary, the Chiefs offense was unrecognizable, unable to sustain drives, making unforced errors and looking out of sorts all afternoon. The Chiefs generated a measly 67 total yards in the first two quarters, averaging 3.9 yards per play, never crossing midfield. With the defense unable to get a stop, it seems like Mahomes feels he must be perfect each drive, which has led to forced passes that have ended in turnovers. Sunday's loss was a culmination of issues that plagued K.C. as it fell to 3-4, further behind in the playoff race as we near the midway part of the season.
- The Titans pass-rush dominates. Not only was the Titans' offense humming, but the defense also swarmed Mahomes all game, smothering K.C.'s offense. Harold Landry and Bud Bud Dupree were all over the field. Denico Autry compiled two sacks and seven QB pressures. Tennessee's defensive line controlled the game, making the Chiefs' reshuffled O-line look bad. The Titans collected four sacks on the afternoon and held Mahomes to just 2-of-7 passing for 12 yards under pressure. Given the injuries in the secondary, the Titans' defensive front proved it can pick up the slack against good offenses.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Titans generated pressure without blitzing, as Tennessee blitzed Patrick Mahomes just once on 39 dropbacks.
NFL Research: Derrick Henry threw his first career pass TD in the regular season, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (2005) as the only players with 10+ rushing touchdowns and a passing TD in his team's first seven games of a season in the Super Bowl era.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Packers defense keys turning point. Green Bay linebacker Rashan Gary sparked a four-play sequence that served as a clear turning point for the Packers with a strip-sack of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the first drive of the second half. The loose ball was recovered by Dean Lowry to give Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a short field at the WFT 27, and it only took him three snaps to cash the turnover in for six points. Rodgers found TE Robert Tonyan for a 20-yard score on third down, and a 21-7 lead that all but put the game away. Washington somehow had 430 yards of offense with only 10 points on the scoreboard. Four fumbles contributed to that, and the one caused by Gary was arguably the biggest.
- This was not Taylor Heinicke's finest game. Ball security was an issue for Washington's quarterback on Sunday, as was decision-making. Most costly was a third-down scramble in the second half, trailing 21-7, on which Heinicke had a relatively easy path to the end zone, and inexplicably slid near the goal line. After a touchdown call on the field and a premature Lambeau Leap by Heinicke, an overturn ruled him down. From there, Heinicke fumbled on a sneak attempt on fourth down, recovered the ball, but was ruled down once again. In the fourth quarter, Heinicke threw an ugly interception into the Green Bay end zone to dash any hope of a comeback. Green Bay's defense entered the game without a red zone stop all season. It got four red zone stops in the second half against Washington, and two of them were squarely on Heinicke's shoulders. His competitiveness and scrambling skills are fun to watch -- one has to respect the way he followed a second-half reverse looking to block downfield far enough to recover a fumble at the end of the play. But grittiness alone isn't nearly enough at his position.
- Washington pass rush does its part. Credit the Washington pass rush, which hasn't lived up to its billing this season, for holding up its end against the Packers. Three first-half sacks helped keep the Green Bay offense from running away with this game, including two by Jonathan Allen that each aided in scoreless Green Bay possessions. Montez Sweat added sack as well, as he and Allen combined for six QB hurries. Matthew Ioannidis nearly came up with a safety later in the game on a pass that Rodgers barely managed to throw away. Green Bay's pass protection improved in the second half, but this loss falls more on Washington's offense.
Next Gen state of the game: Rodgers completed 2 of 3 deep passes (20-plus air yards) for 46 yards and a touchdown.
NFL Research: With four receptions in the first half, Davante Adams (596 career receptions) passed Sterling Sharpe for second-most in Packers history, behind Donald Driver (743).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Daniel Jones carries Giants offense. Big Blue was missing a bevy of weapons, including Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Sterling Shepard. In response, the Giants put the game on Jones' shoulders. The QB responded with several big runs and moved the chains in the second half as the Giants pulled away. Behind a struggling offense line, New York smartly rolled Jones out of the pocket repeatedly, taking advantage of his mobility and ability to throw on the run. Cutting down the field helped make reads easier for Jones. The QB also made an incredible one-handed catch to jump-start a scoring drive in the second half. Given the playmakers he was missing, Jones did well to move the ball against a Panthers defense that entered the week as one of the stingiest units in the league. After the game, Logan Ryan joked that Jones was QB1, RB1 and WR1 today.
- Sam Darnold haunted by more ghosts at MetLife. Returning to New York, Darnold struggled mightily before Matt Rhule eventually benched him in the fourth quarter. The coach said after the game that Darnold remains the starter. For how long? Darnold looked lost, missed a host of throws behind and in the dirt. He looked scatterbrained under pressure and made one brutal decision on his interception. Darnold's day ended with 111 total yards, on 16-of-25 passing with an INT and three sacks. The Panthers' offense got no better when P.J. Walker took over. With no run game to speak of, Carolina's offense is a bevy of ineffectual short throws that don't go anywhere against good-tackling defenses. The Panthers went just 2 of 15 on third downs. You're not going to beat anyone with that sort of offense.
- Big Blue D-front controls game. Leonard Williams was a beast, pushing the pocket seemingly on every snap. The people-mover generated 1.5 sacks, three QB hits and seven QB pressures on 36 rush snaps. Likewise, second-round rookie Azeez Ojulari was impressive all afternoon, living in the Panthers backfield. The rookie compiled eight QB pressures and 2.5 sacks on 29 pass rushes (27.6 pressure percent). When the Giants D-line wins off the snap like it did Sunday, it's a unit that can cause havoc.
Next Gen stat of the game: D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson combined for six receptions on 15 targets for 68 yards when aligned wide.
NFL Research: With 2.5 sacks today, Azeez Ojulari (5.5) has tied B.J. Hill for the most by a Giants player in their rookie season since individual sacks became official in 1982.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Patriots continue dominance of Jets. Can someone lean over to the Jets and whisper the news that the Patriots aren't supposed to be scary anymore? New England, 10-13 post-Brady, won its 12th consecutive game against the Jets, completing six season sweeps every year since 2016. New England outcoached, outmaneuvered and outplayed its divisional rivals little brother in every facet of a game decided by halftime. The Patriots had 14 points before the Jets had a first down as Gang Green extended a season-long first-quarter scoring drought. Meanwhile, the Patriots have now notched all three of their wins against rookie starting quarterbacks.
- Porous Jets defense makes it easy for New England. The Patriots kept it simple offensively and reaped big yardage with basic calls -- inside runs to Damien Harris, which gashed the Jets defense early, and a screen package that the Jets could never figure out. Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards for his second consecutive 100-yard game, bursting through interior gaps for much of that. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry between the tackles, attributable to New England's interior offensive line. Mac Jones found open men on the screen pass all day, especially RB Brandon Bolden, who took one such screen for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Yes, New England went with some trickery, most notably a double pass that results in a TD throw from Kendrick Bourne to Nelson Agholor. But the Jets defense had trouble with the basics, gave up a stunning 559 yards of total offense, and didn't adjust well enough to make the Patriots get away from relatively low-risk play-calling.
- White keeps Jets offense in pocket. Jets backup QB Mike White saw his first career action in replacing injured QB Zach Wilson, who exited with a knee injury, and threw for a touchdown on his first career pass. It was a storybook start without a storybook finish, as he threw a pair of interceptions in a blowout loss. The Jets offense looked decidedly different with White at the helm -- he stood in the pocket and made some nice throws on time -- but the scrambling ability of Wilson, and the off-schedule gains that can result -- were suddenly absent. It's painfully obvious the Jets need help all around their quarterback, regardless of who is taking snaps, so White isn't to be judged much from one relief appearance. Still, whether it's Wilson or White running things, there's no indication the NFL's worst scoring offense is ready to climb a rung.
Next Gen Stats: The Jets pass rush turned in its lowest pressure rate of the season (14.3%).
NFL Research: Rookie starting quarterbacks are now 6-23 versus the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era and 0-13 on the road at New England in the Belichick era.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- The Falcons are fun for good and bad reasons. The good: Kyle Pitts' week-by-week growth is making for some jaw-dropping moments and helping open up Atlanta's offense, turning its games into an enjoyable experience. It's not just the Cordarrelle Patterson show (although that is also fun), but a young group of pass-catchers receiving targets from a seasoned veteran who can still put it in perfect spots. The bad: They're still the Falcons, and nearly Falconed their way out of a win Sunday, watching a 27-14 lead melt away in the final quarter. But back to the good: Atlanta's offense quickly moved downfield, thanks again to another beautiful Ryan-to-Pitts connection, Calvin Ridley got back to his touchdown-scoring ways with a nice grab in the second quarter, and Younghoe Koo drilled the game-winner. Along the way, Atlanta's defense forced a couple of turnovers via interception, including one made by promising youngster Jaylinn Hawkins. All in all, fun!
- Folks attempting to boil Miami's issues down to one specific problem are likely oversimplifying things. Tua Tagovailoa provided good and bad Sunday, completed 80% of his attempts on the day, but threw two bad interceptions that essentially allowed Atlanta to take its two-score lead. It was easy to pin blame on Tagovailoa, even when he didn't singlehandedly lose the the Dolphins the game. Oh, and by the way, he also threw them back into the game, going a perfect 6 for 6 on the possession that followed his second ugly interception, leading a nine-play, 90-yard touchdown drive. He followed that up with another nine-play scoring drive that covered 40 yards and put the Dolphins ahead with 2:27 left to play. Tagovailoa doesn't play defense, and although he didn't do his teammates every favor with his two interceptions, he still rebounded for a four-touchdown performance after yet another week of trade speculation involving his position. He's a work in progress, sure, but perhaps Miami should examine the rest of its situation before its fanbase rushes to find Tagovailoa's replacement.
- Sunday provided an interesting assessment for the current state of these franchises. Arthur Smith is in his first year with the Falcons and has them at 3-3 after Sunday's win, while Brian Flores' third season has produced just one win in seven weeks for a Dolphins team that was in playoff contention until the final week of last season. On its surface, that would indicate a regression for Miami and some optimism for Atlanta, but there are additional circumstances (Tagovailoa's early season injury) for which we must account. A 1-6 record is going to heat up the seat of any coach, and the ongoing speculation about Tagovailoa's future doesn't help anyone in Miami. Neither does giving up nearly 400 yards of offense to a Falcons team that doesn't boast a ton of playmakers. Yet that is where the Dolphins stand at this point, and they'll need to turn things around quickly if they don't want the wheels to come completely off. Atlanta, meanwhile, is surprisingly in wild card contention with a ton of the season left to play. It's fair to say the Falcons are exceeding expectations, even if they've gotten here in a bit of an unorthodox way. On paper, this game shouldn't have been this close. But the biggest lesson we learned from this game is one we've known for quite some time: The margin between wins and losses in this league remains incredibly slim.
Next Gen Stat of the game: Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of 15 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown on play-action passes.
NFL Research: Kyle Pitts' 163 receiving yards Sunday are the second-most in a single game by a rookie tight end since the 1970 merger, trailing only Mark Bavaro (176 yards), who set the mark in Week 6 of the 1985 season.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection is ready for the bright lights. Burrow's Bengals entered Baltimore facing quite a challenge and rose to the occasion, racking up 520 yards of total offense against a defense that was coming off a resounding win over the Chargers. The Bengals did so by putting the game in Burrow's hands and he delivered by going to his favorite target (Chase) eight times for 201 yards and yet another long touchdown. Chase published his latest (and perhaps greatest) highlight by catching a pass in traffic, slamming the circle button on his PlayStation controller and putting three Baltimore defenders in a blender, bursting upfield through the space created by his spin and outrunning the Ravens to an 82-yard touchdown. Chase is making history with his play (more on that below) and is rendering the draft-day debate between choosing him or a lineman irrelevant. And on National Tight Ends Day, we can't forget to mention the performance of C.J. Uzomah, who caught two long touchdown passes (55 yards and 32 yards) to twice give the Bengals the lead in a game that was a back-and-forth affair until the final quarter. These Bengals are officially explosive.
- Baltimore's patchwork backfield might not be as good as we thought. The same goes for its defense. After limiting the Chargers to 208 yards and six total points last week, the Ravens couldn't do the same against the upstart Bengals. Offensively, Baltimore frequently put itself in long down-and-distance situations, lacking any sort of punch on the ground and forcing Lamar Jackson to attempt to spark the offense. Devonta Freeman, Ty'Son Williams and Le'Veon Bell combined to gain 29 yards on 11 carries, and Jackson again finished as Baltimore's leading rusher. Cincinnati executed its contain-and-harass game plan effectively against Jackson, sacking him four times, limiting him to a completion percentage below 50 and pressuring him at a rate of 47.2%. The Ravens simply lacked the offensive punch necessary to keep up with the Bengals, and they'll have plenty of questions to answer after losing the lead in the AFC North in stunning fashion.
- The Bengals made a resounding statement with this victory. Cincinnati entered Sunday at 4-2, but lacked the trademark win to make folks around the league take it seriously. The Bengals undoubtedly got it in Baltimore, trading blows with the Ravens for three quarters before forcefully sending them to bed with a dominant fourth quarter. Burrow threw for over 400 yards, and when the Bengals needed to salt away the win, they were able to turn to Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, who combined to rush for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts. Both of those touchdowns came on back-breaking runs in the fourth quarter, putting a bold exclamation point at the end of this victory. We're going to spend the next week rhetorically asking if the Bengals are legitimate, and they'll get plenty of chances to answer it. They certainly gave us a strong response on Sunday.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Bengals had three players (Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Larry Ogunjobi) record seven or more QB pressures Sunday. Two of those players -- Hubbard (nine) and Hendrickson (eight) -- set or matched career-high marks in that department.
NFL Research: Ja'Marr Chase's 201 receiving yards Sunday are the most by a Bengals rookie in history and pushed his season total to 754 yards, the most by any player in their first seven games of their career in NFL history.