2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Browns' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Around The NFL writer Nick Shook was in attendance for Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are his five takeaways:

Next Gen Stat of the game: In his first start since Week 17 of the 2019 season, Case Keenum completed 10 of 13 play-action pass attempts for 129 yards and one touchdown.

NFL Research: D'Ernest Johnson became the third Browns running back to have 100-plus scrimmage yards in a game this season, joining Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns are the only team to have three running backs with 100-plus scrimmage yards in a game in 2021, and Johnson's 146 rushing yards are the most by a Browns running back in their first start since 1970.