Broncos pass rusher Von Miller (ankle) out vs. Browns

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns and was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the second half.
Miller collided with a teammate on a rush and was down on the field for a while before limping off.
The injury occurred with roughly a minute left in the first half and the Broncos trailing the Browns, 10-0.
Through a quarter-plus, Miller had two tackles against the Browns. He's played in all six games for Denver this season, but missed all of last season with an ankle injury, so there's plenty of reason for concern for the face of the franchise going forward.