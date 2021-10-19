Broncos OLB Von Miller guarantees 'a couple sacks' against Browns tackles: 'I'm (going to) kill him'

Von Miller is calling his shot: multiple sacks on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

Due to injuries, it remains to be seen which Browns offensive tackle will draw the Denver Broncos star pass rusher for Thursday night's game between two 3-3 teams. But for Miller, it doesn't matter.

"I will play well in this game. I'm (going to) go off. It's gonna be a good game for me. I don't want to guarantee a win for my teammates, but I guarantee I have… I don't want to put the pressure on those guys this time. I put the pressure on me. I'm gonna have a great game. I'm gonna go out there and play well, get a couple sacks," Miller said.

Amid myriad Browns injuries, most of which are on the offensive side of the ball, the status of starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin remains unclear. Neither played in Cleveland's loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and neither participated in practice on Monday or Tuesday. In their absence on Sunday, the Browns played James Hudson and Blake Hance at offensive tackle. Miller typically rushes against the right tackle -- he notched both of his sacks in a season-opening win over the New York Giants from that side -- but he can easily flip to rush the left tackle if that's where the Browns prove most vulnerable.

"I don't know who the tackle is who I'm going against, but I'm (going to) kill him. I'm (going to) kill him and the other guy too on the other side, and I'm going to play extremely well, and I'm going to make plays for my team, and, yeah, I'm (going to) set us up to win this game for sure," said Miller, who also noted he'll be looking to outplay Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

After notching at least half a sack in each of the Broncos' first four games this season, Miller has been held sackless since. The Broncos' team success has somewhat mirrored his sack production, which hasn't been lost on the eight-time Pro Bowler.

"If you look at this season, the first three games I had a couple sacks and we won those games. These last three games, I didn't do as much," Miller pointed out. "So if I can play well and I can get sacks and I can find a way to disrupt the game, we'll win. Pressure's on me to play well. I will play well."

The challenge has been issued.