What We Learned

Presented By

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 11:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2021 · 4-2-0
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2021 · 2-5-0

FULL BOX SCORE

On a chilly evening in Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints had highlights from DK Metcalf and Alvin Kamara, respectively, but the majority of the contest was a hard-fought stalemate with little offense to show.

Following an early Seahawks salvo thanks to a long score from Metcalf, the Saints later went ahead when Kamara converted one of a bevy of receptions into a score.

But with the rain coming down, the Saints-Seahawks showdown came down to the end and the New Orleans defense produced, sacking Geno Smith twice to seal the victory.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Browns' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Browns backups Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson came up big to lead Cleveland past Denver, 17-14.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Titans' win over Bills on Monday night

A huge goal-line stop on fourth down of a Josh Allen sneak by the Titans defense propelled them to a 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday night.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Thursday night

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs were able to withstand an Eagles comeback bid and salted away a victory on "Thursday Night Football."
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams emerged from Seattle with an important and dramatic win over the NFC West-rival Seahawks on Thursday night. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Chargers' win over Raiders on Monday night

Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler led the Chargers offense, and a Derwin James interception sealed the win for the Bolts over the rival Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Thursday night

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence each showcased their stellar arms and phenomenal potential, but it was Burrow who had the ball last and drove the Bengals to a victory, setting up kicker Evan McPherson for a 35-yard game-winning field goal in a 24-21 Cincinnati triumph.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW