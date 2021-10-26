2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

On a chilly evening in Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints had highlights from DK Metcalf and Alvin Kamara, respectively, but the majority of the contest was a hard-fought stalemate with little offense to show.

Following an early Seahawks salvo thanks to a long score from Metcalf, the Saints later went ahead when Kamara converted one of a bevy of receptions into a score.

But with the rain coming down, the Saints-Seahawks showdown came down to the end and the New Orleans defense produced, sacking Geno Smith twice to seal the victory.