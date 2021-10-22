'Calm and poised' Case Keenum gets Browns back on winning track

After Cleveland's 10-point first-half advantage had been cut to three points in the second half, Keenum and the Browns were faced with fourth-and-3 from the Denver 6-yard line when Keenum used his improvisation and his legs to gain the first down, scrambling ahead and reaching for the end zone. He came up a yard short of six, but got the first. A play later, he tossed his first touchdown of the night for what would hold as the game-winning score. It was also his first TD toss since Week 17 of 2019 with Washington.

"As I went to my checkdown, just felt a pretty big opening there and tried to score," Keenum said of the fourth-down play. "Not really any thinking, just reacting at that point."

Keenum was thrust into the starting role against the Broncos, one of his former teams, with Baker Mayfield dealing with a shoulder injury.

From the outset Thursday when the Browns took the ball to begin the evening, he looked cool and calm. He finished the night 21-of-33 passing for 199 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 90.3 rating. It was hardly exceptional -- that was reserved for running back D'Ernest Johnson﻿, who rushed for a score and 146 yards. No, Keenum did what was needed; he was efficient as he managed and led.

Keenum began his Week 7 start with a 7-yard completion to the returning Jarvis Landry﻿, a hook-up that ignited the crowd. He then found Austin Hooper short and Hooper took it long for 34 yards. Three Johnson runs later and the Browns were on the board.

"I felt calm and poised," Keenum said. "It was a great first drive there. Kevin put together a great first 15 and the offensive line did a great job."

At the end of the opening stanza, Keenum had driven the Browns to 10 points in two drives and completed 6 of 7 passes for 72 yards.

The Browns' hot start offensively didn't burn through the first half, though, but the defense kept the Broncos clamped down.