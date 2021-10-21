Around the NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

Published: Oct 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After the 2021 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging.

Mayfield suffered the torn labrum in Week 2 and re-injured the non-throwing shoulder in Sunday's loss to Arizona after taking a hit.

The starting QB said earlier in the week that he was unsure if he'd eventually need surgery.

Mayfield will not play in Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Veteran backup Case Keenum will get the start.

Whether Mayfield returns in Week 8 against Pittsburgh remains to be seen. With surgery seeming likely down the line, it will probably be a season-long pain-management issue the 26-year-old signal-caller will have to deal with.

