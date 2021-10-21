Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

After the 2021 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging.

Mayfield suffered the torn labrum in Week 2 and re-injured the non-throwing shoulder in Sunday's loss to Arizona after taking a hit.

The starting QB said earlier in the week that he was unsure if he'd eventually need surgery.