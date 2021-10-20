Around the NFL

Browns QB Case Keenum to start vs. Broncos in place of injured Baker Mayfield

Published: Oct 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ will start Thursday night against the Denver Broncos in place of injured QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, the club announced Wednesday.

Mayfield aggravated an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals on a tackle by J.J. Watt. The move comes just a day after Mayfield declared that the decision on his playing status would be his alone. Even in the immediate aftermath of the Browns' 37-14 home loss to Arizona, the former No. 1 overall draft pick was steadfast in his determination that he would not miss a game, despite the short week of recovery for a Thursday game.

Per the Browns official injury report, Mayfield did not participate in practice on Monday, and was limited on Tuesday.

"Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Baker fought really hard to play, he's a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn't make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible."

Mayfield's absence will snap a streak of 51 consecutive starts. He has a chance of returning for Week 8 against the Steelers but will focus on rehab and tightening up the shoulder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Keenum completed 1 of 3 passes for 6 yards in relief of Mayfield against Arizona. His last stretch as an NFL starter came with the Washington Football Team in 2019, when he made eight starts with a passer rating of 91.3.

Mayfield initially injured his left shoulder, a labrum tear, in a Week 2 win over the New York Giants.

He's among many injuries the Browns (3-3) will be challenged to overcome against the Broncos (3-3), including the absence of their top two running backs in ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and Kareem Hunt.

Related Content

news

Washington cuts veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, promotes Chris Blewitt to active roster

The Football Team released veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday. The 31-year-old had been with the club since 2015, kicking in 93 games. Washington promoted ﻿Chris Blewitt﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about 'I own you' comment to Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers doesn't regret his now-famous "I own you" taunt to Chicago Bears fans at Soldier Field during Sunday's 24-14 victory over the Packers rivals.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Titans RB Derrick Henry among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry and Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne: When you catch Mac Jones' passes, 'it's like a pillow'

Patriots WR ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ has played with several quarterbacks during his five-year NFL career, most notably ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and now Mac Jones. Jones throws the most catchable ball.
news

Eagles OC Shane Steichen says offense needs to get RB Miles Sanders going

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen explains why and how the team will get the ball in the hands of RB Miles Sanders, who has just 270 rushing yards through five games. 
news

Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot delivers newborn daughter at home

Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, at home Tuesday morning, per the team. Smoot's wife, Aumari, required an emergency delivery as the couple did not have enough time to make it to the hospital.
news

Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

The Giants' unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
news

Broncos OLB Von Miller guarantees 'a couple sacks' against Browns tackles: 'I'm (going to) kill him'

Due to injuries, it remains to be seen which Browns offensive tackle will draw Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller for Thursday night's game between two 3-3 teams. But for Miller, it doesn't matter.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

The Ravens will be without standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Stanley has missed five of the Ravens' six games this year and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) says decision to play vs. Broncos on 'TNF' is his

Cleveland's resident gunslinger Baker Mayfield may be a little banged for Thursday night's matchup against Denver but, from the looks of it, he doesn't expect his injured left shoulder will cause him to miss any time.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox out a few weeks following surgery on broken hand

Buffalo enters its Week 7 bye with a pretty healthy roster. An injury to breakout TE Dawson Knox on Monday night, however, could prove fairly significant depending on its severity.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW