Jets QB Zach Wilson questionable to return vs. Patriots with knee injury

Zach Wilson is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Patriots.

The Jets rookie quarterback took two hard shots on consecutive plays that may have contributed to the injury. First, Wilson's leg twisted awkwardly as he was getting tackled by Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy while attempting to throw near the sideline.

Then, linebacker Matt Judon rocked Wilson with a hit to the back after the QB fired an incomplete pass to receiver Keelan Cole﻿. Wilson laid on the ground for a few moments before limping off under his own power.