Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first player to throw for 600 TDs

Tom Brady's brief time in Tampa Bay has been filled with milestones, and Sunday marked another one.

Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns in his career.

The Buccaneers signal-caller reached the landmark with his second touchdown pass against the Bears, hitting Mike Evans with six seconds left in the first quarter for a 9-yard score. The TD toss put the Bucs up 21-0.

Evans gave the history-making football to a fan in the stands after the touchdown, unaware of the pigskin's significance. The team had to negotiate with the fan to get the ball back to Brady and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to CBS' Tracy Wolfson, the fan received another ball in return and "some kind of signed jersey."

Brady's opening TD toss of the day was a 4-yard pass to Chris Godwin with 4:37 to go in the first.

Already the league's all-time leader in touchdown passes, Brady broadened his lead Sunday. The retired Drew Brees sits at second with 571, and Aaron Rodgers is at fifth all time and No. 2 among active players with 427.

The 44-year-old Brady now has five multi-TD games this season, as he entered the week leading the NFC in touchdown passes.

On his way to becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yardage in Week 4, Brady became just the second quarterback to hit the milestone mark of 80,000 yards after Brees first accomplished the feat.