Tom Brady meets 'tough kid' who credited QB for helping him beat brain cancer

There was plenty of reason for celebration Sunday for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs rolled to a dominant 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears.
Brady threw for four touchdowns to become the first player in NFL history to toss 600 touchdowns.
For a young Bucs fan in attendance, though, reason for the greatest kind of celebration had come before Sunday's game and when Brady jogged over to greet him with the clock ticking down on the victory, the youngster shed tears of joy.
During the game, the young boy was holding up a sign that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."
Brady gave the boy a hat and shook his hand before the youngster buried his face in both hands, unable to hold back tears in the moving moment.
"That was really sweet. Obviously, tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective with what we're doing on the field; in the end it doesn't mean much compared to what so many go through," Brady said. "We all try to make a difference in different ways and I think so many guys commit times to their foundations and to doing good things for the world. And the NFL does a lot of great things, so it's just nice to - I always think you know do the best that you can do, under any circumstance. It was nice to see."
It was another stellar day on the field for Brady, but it was one of myriad in his astounding career.
For that young man, though, it's likely this Sunday was one of his greatest so far and one he won't soon forget.