Party crashers: Bengals officially a contender in AFC after thrashing Ravens

Two weeks ago, when the Bengals succumbed to the Green Bay Packers after a series of missed field goals, Zac Taylor said he knew exactly what kind of team he had. The rest of the NFL knows now, too, after this 41-17 thrashing that thrust the Bengals into first place in the AFC North and announced their arrival as a legitimate contender in the AFC. They are explosive and resilient and equipped to slug it out with the game's elite, as they were against the Packers then. As they were on Sunday. They are Bungles no more.

"It's a different team," Taylor said. "We're allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now. We've done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I've given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That's the foundation of what we're building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we've talked about, we've earned."

Later, he added: "I feel like it started before this. These are just things we needed to check off. Baltimore has really taken it to us the last several times we have played them, and we don't run from that. So, I won't say we needed to prove it to ourselves, because we had a lot of people in that locker room who were confident going into that game today. But this was a box we needed to check."