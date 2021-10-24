Texans QB Deshaun Watson among big names being discussed as trade deadline looms

The NFL's trade deadline looms in fewer than two weeks and one name stands above all else: Deshaun Watson﻿.

While momentum appears to be building for a possible Watson trade -- and with multiple teams still among the potential landing spots -- no name will garner as much attention as Watson.

If he's not traded by Nov. 2, Watson will almost certainly finish 2021 having played zero downs. Watson, whose legal situation is still unresolved, has a no-trade clause and is in control of his future team.

Here's a look at other names garnering attention around the league: