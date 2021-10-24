Texans QB Deshaun Watson among big names being discussed as trade deadline looms

The NFL's trade deadline looms in fewer than two weeks and one name stands above all else: Deshaun Watson.
While momentum appears to be building for a possible Watson trade -- and with multiple teams still among the potential landing spots -- no name will garner as much attention as Watson.
If he's not traded by Nov. 2, Watson will almost certainly finish 2021 having played zero downs. Watson, whose legal situation is still unresolved, has a no-trade clause and is in control of his future team.
Here's a look at other names garnering attention around the league:
- Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram: The longtime Chargers veteran landed in Pittsburgh this year and has yet to hit his stride. With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged. Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary (the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus), Ingram isn't expensive. The Chiefs have been among those on the hunt around the league for a pass rusher, and they did host Ingram on a visit before he signed.
- Seahawks pass rusher L.J. Collier: A former first-rounder, Collier has only been active for two games this season after collecting three sacks last year. The Seahawks have had discussions centered around Collier at various points this season and prior to it, and Collier is just 26. A fresh start may make sense for all sides, especially with plenty of teams needing edge help.
- Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard: He was drafted to be the left tackle of the future, but it hasn't quite worked out like that. Instead, that title has gone to seventh-round find Jordan Mailata. Dillard hasn't been in the starting lineup, and recently, he has been taking reps at guard in practice. So, teams have been calling with trade interest. He did impress while playing left tackle against the Panthers, and that improved his stock. The Eagles won't give him away, and there are scenarios where he's a part of their future, anyway. But teams believe a quality second-day pick would be enough to pry Dillard away.
- Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller: The Broncos received trade calls prior to the season, choosing instead to hang onto Fuller as added depth. But now, Ronald Darby is healthy, and Fuller has been the odd man out. With so many cornerback-needy teams, could Fuller be a trade target this time? For the right price, perhaps. He didn't play a snap on Thursday night and played just two in the previous game.
- Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella: The former second-rounder has played in just two games this season, and he's been mostly inactive. Yet, teams were calling Arizona to no avail about the speedster prior to the season. Expect those calls to increase as the trade deadline draws closer and if they don't trade him, the Cardinals face the prospect of getting nothing for a former early pick who doesn't appear part of their future.
- Colts running back Marlon Mack: The Colts and their former star running back reached a mutual understanding a few weeks ago to seek a trade. While Indy has received calls, nothing has piqued their interests enough to pull off a trade. Meanwhile, some RB-needy teams such as the 49ers have gotten healthy. If the Colts don't trade Mack, they'll likely continue to sprinkle him into the offense, as they did two weeks ago when he averaged 9 yards per rush against the Ravens.