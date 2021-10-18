Ravens make young season's loudest statement in 34-6 throttling of Chargers

One week after Jackson set a franchise record with 442 yards passing, he helped lead a rushing attack that rolled up 187 yards, poking hole after hole in the Chargers' defensive philosophy that it is OK to give up rushing yards. That works if the defense can also disrupt the quarterback. But the Chargers could not do that with enough frequency against Jackson. And by the time they did it, the Bolts were already in a two-touchdown hole early in the second quarter. The first touchdown drive of the day underscored Los Angeles' woes. Baltimore ran to the edges for most of the march, which included 62 rushing yards, but on the 14-yard touchdown run, ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ -- signed after the rash of injuries -- ran untouched straight up the middle. On the Ravens' second drive, they cruised 74 yards over eight plays, never facing a third down, with ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ -- another free-agent RB added in September -- ultimately waltzing around the right edge for an easy touchdown.

Brandon Staley said the defense was good enough after the first two drives to win the game, but he said the Chargers were off in every aspect. ﻿Derwin James﻿, L.A.'s standout safety, pointed to those two quick Ravens touchdowns as telling the entire story of the game.

"I think everything was about that today," James said. "They came out, got two quick touchdowns and kind of caught everybody off guard. Not that we weren't prepared, but I just feel like, eventually, we settled in. But we just have to be better from the start, get a turnover, get a three-and-out and make a play."

Even more startling -- and alarming to future opponents -- was Baltimore's defense, which made those plays on third down. The unit entered the game tied for 28th against the pass, but it held ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ to just 195 yards on 22 completions. Los Angeles had scored 47, 28 and 30 points in their last three games. Prior to Sunday, the Herbert-led Bolts had failed to reach double digits just once since the quarterback's arrival as the No. 6 overall pick in April of 2020, when they were shut out by the New England Patriots last December.

The Chargers had vaulted to the top of the AFC West with an uber-aggressive mindset, and with the playmaking to back up Staley's backbone. They were 7-for-8 on fourth-down conversion attempts entering the game and 33-for-68 on third down. The Ravens knew this would be a four-down game, so the mission was to make third and fourth downs as long as possible. Baltimore tackled well, smothering the running game, and applied pressure to Herbert, who was inaccurate all day -- he completed a season-low 56.4 percent of his pass attempts -- and that put Los Angeles into uncomfortable spots. Midway through the third quarter, with the Bolts trailing 24-6 and backed up on their own 19-yard line, the Chargers went for it on fourth-and-1. Had it worked, it would have been hailed, as so many of Staley's early-season decisions have been. But Herbert, again under pressure, was off target on his pass to the left sideline, and the Ravens took over, kicking a field goal four plays later to gain a three-touchdown lead. In the postgame, Staley said he would make the same decision again, given how the game was going. In all, the Chargers were just 3-for-12 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down on Sunday.