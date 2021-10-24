2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 7 Sunday:
- New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), defensive back Devin McCourty (abdomen), defensive lineman Carl Davis (wrist) and linebacker Harvey Langi (knee) are questionable to return against the Jets.
- Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown is questionable to return against the Packers with a knee injury.
- New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is questionable to return against the Patriots after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.
- Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown has a quad injury and his return is questionable against the Falcons. Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) is also questionable.
- Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder) is questionable to return against Washington.
- New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) is questionable to return against the Panthers.
- Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) is questionable to return against the Chiefs.