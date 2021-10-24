Around the NFL

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

Published: Oct 24, 2021 at 02:05 PM
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 7 Sunday:

  • New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), defensive back Devin McCourty (abdomen), defensive lineman Carl Davis (wrist) and linebacker ﻿Harvey Langi﻿ (knee) are questionable to return against the Jets.
  • Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown is questionable to return against the Packers with a knee injury.
  • New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is questionable to return against the Patriots after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.
  • Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown has a quad injury and his return is questionable against the Falcons. Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) is also questionable.
  • Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder) is questionable to return against Washington.
  • New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) is questionable to return against the Panthers.
  • Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) is questionable to return against the Chiefs.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson questionable to return vs. Patriots with knee injury

The Jets rookie QB﻿ suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Patriots.
news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

Add ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ to the lengthy list of offensive skill players unavailable for the Giants for Sunday's home game against the Panthers.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury clears COVID-19 protocols, will return to coach vs. Texans

After spending one game on the couch, Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines on Sunday. The Cardinals head coach was cleared to coach against the Texans after spending over a week in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) likely out until Week 9 vs. Raiders

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will miss his second straight game Sunday when the New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers. Next week, it's expected the former No. 2 overall pick will miss his third game in a row.
news

Injury roundup: Titans receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) to play against Chiefs

Titans WR Julio Jones expressed optimism that he will play vs. the Chiefs despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and a source tells Ian Rapoport that that is the expectation. He is officially active.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) downgraded to out vs. 49ers; Quenton Nelson activated from injured reserve

﻿Colts WR T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and his original target date of a Week 10 return is still in sight, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
news

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and drawing a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out.
news

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all out for Giants on Sunday

Running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) and receivers ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ (knee) and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (ankle) will not play in New York's Sunday meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
news

Antonio Brown (ankle) out for Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. Bears

Antonio Brown is out for Sunday's Bucs game, along with Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David and Richard Sherman.
