Around the NFL

Logan Ryan: Daniel Jones was QB1, RB1, WR1 in Giants' win over Panthers

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 08:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants clung to a 5-3 lead against the spiraling Carolina Panthers deep into the third quarter Sunday, searching for a big play to spark a rally. As they did all afternoon, Big Blue turned to Daniel Jones.

The quarterback made an ﻿Odell Beckham﻿-esque leaping one-handed grab on a trick-play throw from wideout ﻿Dante Pettis﻿ for a 16-yard gain. The catch brought life to the Giants, who finished the drive with a more traditional Jones-to-Pettis TD that helped cushion what would become a 25-3 blowout win over the Panthers.

The spectacular catch underscored Jones' massive role in the win. When the Giants needed a key run, they called Jones' number. When they needed a pass to move the chains, they called his number. And when they needed a catch to wake up a restless crowd, Jones delivered.

"Daniel's a competitor," defensive back Logan Ryan said after the win. "I think he shows that he puts his body on the line to do whatever it takes running. I just heard QB1, RB1 and Wide Receiver 1 today. He put it on the line today and whatever it took to get those first downs, to grind it out. Offense turned it on and put the game out of reach and sealed it how you should. It was a good complementary team win."

The Giants were missing a host of offensive talent: ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿, ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ and ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ all sat out due to injury.

In response, New York asked Jones to do more, and the QB delivered.

Using Jones' athleticism, the Giants consistently and smartly moved the pocket against a ferocious Panthers defensive front. Rolling the pocket allowed Jones to cut the field in half and use his legs to run when necessary.

"I thought (offensive coordinator) Jason (Garrett) and his staff did a really good job early in the week of identifying how we want to play this game, what does that team do well, how do we have to go ahead and play to our strengths and not let them use their strengths to expose something of ours," coach Joe Judge said. "We did some things that we knew would not show up in a lot of games that we had. That was a focus of ours throughout the game planning. Obviously, Daniel's athleticism shows up in that. Quarterback runs showed up throughout the game. Thought he did a good job -- some were outside, some were inside, some of the roll passes where we give him a run-pass option. Did a good job throwing the ball accurately on the move today."

Jones finished 23-of-33 passing for 203 yards with a TD and no turnovers. He added eight rushes for 28 yards and one catch for 16 yards. After a slow start, the Giants scored on each of their final four possessions before icing the game.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Packers DC Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss 'TNF' matchup vs. Cardinals

Green Bay will likely be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry for its Thursday night game against Arizona after he tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson likely out next two weeks with PCL sprain

A PCL sprain will likely sideline Jets QB Zach Wilson for the next two weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders' Rich Bisaccia calls Derek Carr 'pretty close to the next level' after stellar Week 7 performance

Raiders QB Derek Carr was absurdly accurate in Sunday's win over the Eagles, so much so that interim coach Rich Bisaccia was unashamed to tell the world what he thinks of the 30-year-old's play this season.
news

Patrick Mahomes on turnovers in Chiefs' blowout loss to Titans: 'I just pressed a little bit too early'

The Chiefs were a preseason favorite to return to the Super Bowl for a third straight season. However, seven games into the season, they're 3-4, sitting tied for last in the AFC West, 11th in the conference.
news

Zach Ertz on first game in Cards offense: 'I've never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field'

Newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz provided the cherry on top of the Cardinals' rout, catching a pass over the middle and jaunting to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown that essentially iced the game.
news

Kyle Shanahan on whether Jimmy Garoppolo will remain 49ers' starting QB: 'I would guess so'

Despite the latest struggles from Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't ready immediately after the game to consider a quarterback change for Week 8 versus Chicago.
news

Tom Brady meets 'tough kid' who credited QB for helping him beat brain cancer

On big day for Tom Brady and Buccaneers, quarterback greets a young fan who gave him credit for helping him through brain cancer. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Watson trade chatter: 'I do hear it. I just don't listen to it'

The Dolphins' purported interest in ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ took center stage this past week in the buildup to the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ did all he could Sunday to adjust that spotlight.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first player to throw for 600 TDs

Tom Brady's brief time in Tampa Bay has been filled with milestones, and Sunday marked another one. Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns in his career.
news

Patrick Mahomes feeling 'fine' after exiting early in Chiefs' loss to Titans

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had a rough day, and it ended early. The Chiefs' all-world quarterback was knocked out midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. Mahomes would clear the concussion protocol, but Andy Reid opted to shut him down with the game already decided.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW