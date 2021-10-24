Around the NFL

Panthers bench Sam Darnold in loss to Giants; HC Matt Rhule says QB will start next week

Published: Oct 24, 2021 at 03:31 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Another bad outing led to the premature end of Sam Darnold﻿'s day.

Down 15-3, the Panthers benched their starting quarterback early in the fourth quarter against the Giants on Sunday in favor of backup P.J. Walker.

Carolina went on to lose the game, 25-3.

"Just felt like we needed some sort of a spark," head coach Matt Rhule said of the decision to sit Darnold. "Not that anything was necessarily him, I think it was all of them. Hoping P.J. would go out there and make a run or do something to kind of get us going. Sam will be our quarterback next week, he'll be our quarterback moving forward."

The Panthers face the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday.

Darnold finished 16-of-25 for 111 yards, threw an interception and took three sacks. Walker didn't fair much better in garbage time, completing three of his 14 attempts for 33 yards; he also took three sacks over the course of four drives.

Few could've predicted the 45-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal that concluded the game's opening series would be Carolina's first and last points. With Darnold under center, the Panthers accumulated just 128 total net yards, punted on five of their eight drives and looked completely out of sync. Their best drive -- nine plays, 52 yards -- came in the second quarter and ended with an interception by former Panthers corner James Bradberry on the NYG 5 after a Darnold misfire.

"The last thing I wanted to do is embarrass somebody, because I know this is going to be the story this week. ... Sam will define who he is. Like, this is up to him,'' Rhule added.

Since beginning the season 3-0, Carolina has struggled mightily over the last four weeks, getting outscored 116-77 and putting forth a poor effort in all three phases.

The startling drop off inspired Rhule to openly critique the play of Darnold and the team at-large in the days leading up to Sunday's game. "Sam's not playing well enough," Rhule said before adding that the entire offense has not been up to par.

As has been the case since he entered the league, the spotlight is squarely on Darnold's head. Like Rhule previously eluded to, the entire team is struggling to find its way but that does not make up for the questionable decision-making the 24-year-old continues to show. Plays like the safety he surrendered during the Panthers' third series are a prime example of that.

When asked afterwards if he deserves to keep his starting spot, Darnold replied, "Yeah. Ultimately it's not my decision to make that," according to The Charlotte Observer. How he responds on the road next week will be fascinating to watch.

A matchup against the reeling Giants figured to be the club's chance to get back to its winning ways but it wasn't meant to be. Darnold's benching is a clear sign that there are still more than a few things the team still needs to work on in the weeks to come.

"We have to coach way, way better. There's no doubt. But we also have to play better," Rhule said. " ... Everyone who walks into that building this week, starting with me, has got to have a sense of urgency that we should've had the last couple weeks and it feels like it during the week but it doesn't show up on Sundays. So, at some point, it's got to change."

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Watson trade chatter: 'I do hear it. I just don't listen to it'

The Dolphins' purported interest in ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ took center stage this past week in the buildup to the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ did all he could Sunday to adjust that spotlight.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first player to throw for 600 TDs

Tom Brady's brief time in Tampa Bay has been filled with milestones, and Sunday marked another one. Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns in his career.
news

Patrick Mahomes feeling 'fine' after exiting early in Chiefs' loss to Titans

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had a rough day, and it ended early. The Chiefs' all-world quarterback was knocked out midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. Mahomes would clear the concussion protocol, but Andy Reid opted to shut him down with the game already decided.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action. 
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee/ankle) inactive vs. Eagles

Derek Carr will be without his top target against the Eagles. Tight end Darren Waller has been deemed inactive with knee and ankle injuries.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

The Eagles and Raiders lost their starting RBs early in their Week 7 matchup due to injuries. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in blowout loss to Patriots, will undergo MRI on Monday

The Jets rookie QB﻿ suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Patriots and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Mike White played the remainder of the game.
news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

Add ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ to the lengthy list of offensive skill players unavailable for the Giants for Sunday's home game against the Panthers.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury clears COVID-19 protocols, will return to coach vs. Texans

After spending one game on the couch, Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines on Sunday. The Cardinals head coach was cleared to coach against the Texans after spending over a week in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) likely out until Week 9 vs. Raiders

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will miss his second straight game Sunday when the New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers. Next week, it's expected the former No. 2 overall pick will miss his third game in a row.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW