Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Watson trade chatter: 'I do hear it. I just don't listen to it'

Published: Oct 24, 2021 at 07:04 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins' purported interest in Deshaun Watson took center stage this past week in the buildup to the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline. Tua Tagovailoa did all he could Sunday to adjust that spotlight.

It just wasn't enough for a win.

The Dolphins' lost 30-28 to the Falcons on another last-second field goal, despite a big performance from their starting quarterback. It came amid reports that Tagovailoa could soon be losing that job to the Texans' Watson, and that Tagovailoa himself might be shipped out.

"I hear it. I do hear it. I just don't listen to it. So that's that," Tagovailoa said of the trade chatter.

Miami coach Brian Flores said he had a conversation with Tagovailoa this week to reiterate that he's the team's QB and that he needed to stay focused. Tagovailoa did his part, as his 13th career start was easily one of his best. The second-year southpaw completed 32 of 40 passes (80%) for 291 yards and the four scores with two interceptions.

Tagovailoa had previously yet to throw three TDs in a game. His final one in Week 7 gave Miami a 28-27 lead with 2:33 remaining.

"That's what you're looking for in a quarterback," Flores said. "He put us in position to win, that's all you can ask for."

Atlanta responded with a game-winning FG drive while running out the clock, handing the Dolphins (1-6) their sixth straight defeat. They've dropped two in a row and three overall on kicks at the buzzer.

"I don't think there's a secret recipe to win," Tagovailoa said afterward. "It's just, the margin for error is slim."

The coming nine days might reveal just how big his is in Miami.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first player to throw for 600 TDs

Tom Brady's brief time in Tampa Bay has been filled with milestones, and Sunday marked another one. Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns in his career.
news

Patrick Mahomes feeling 'fine' after exiting early in Chiefs' loss to Titans

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had a rough day, and it ended early. The Chiefs' all-world quarterback was knocked out midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. Mahomes would clear the concussion protocol, but Andy Reid opted to shut him down with the game already decided.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action. 
news

Panthers bench Sam Darnold in loss to Giants; HC Matt Rhule says QB will start next week

The Carolina Panthers benched quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss the New York Giants. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters after the game that Darnold will start next week against the Falcons.
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee/ankle) inactive vs. Eagles

Derek Carr will be without his top target against the Eagles. Tight end Darren Waller has been deemed inactive with knee and ankle injuries.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

The Eagles and Raiders lost their starting RBs early in their Week 7 matchup due to injuries. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in blowout loss to Patriots, will undergo MRI on Monday

The Jets rookie QB﻿ suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Patriots and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Mike White played the remainder of the game.
news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

Add ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ to the lengthy list of offensive skill players unavailable for the Giants for Sunday's home game against the Panthers.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury clears COVID-19 protocols, will return to coach vs. Texans

After spending one game on the couch, Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines on Sunday. The Cardinals head coach was cleared to coach against the Texans after spending over a week in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) likely out until Week 9 vs. Raiders

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will miss his second straight game Sunday when the New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers. Next week, it's expected the former No. 2 overall pick will miss his third game in a row.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW