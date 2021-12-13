NFL Week 14's biggest decisions: Bills right to kick for OT; 49ers, Bengals miss on fourth-down calls 

Kyle Shanahan and Zac Taylor stay conservative in near-tie





Across all fourth-down decisions this season when the numbers say go for it by at least 1 percentage point in win-probability value, the Bengals' Taylor has lost the third-most total win probability (-0.53), while the 49ers' Shanahan has lost the sixth-most (-0.41). The trend continued on Sunday, with Taylor (four) and Shanahan (two) combining to make six suboptimal decisions to kick; Shanahan lost 5.0 percentage points in win-probability value, and Taylor lost 11.7.





Let's first dig into a decision made by the winning side:





FOURTH QUARTER: With 2:47 remaining and the 49ers (leading 20-13) facing a fourth-and-2 from their own 37-yard line, Mitch Wishnowsky punts 50 yards to the Bengals' 13-yard line.





San Francisco had the opportunity to boost its win probability -- which sat at 90 percent here -- to over 96 percent with a first down, given that the clock could only be stopped twice more (via the Bengals' last timeout and the 2-minute warning). The NGS Decision Guide favored going for it by 2.8 percentage points in win-probability value. However, rather than leave his offense on the field, Shanahan opted to punt the ball back to the Bengals. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense proceeded to drive 87 yards on the next possession, culminating in a Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase 32-yard touchdown and a game-tying extra point. The 49ers had one more chance to win in regulation, but Robbie Gould's missed 47-yard field-goal try sent the game into overtime.





Shanahan's other suboptimal decision came much earlier in the game, on fourth-and-2 from the Bengals' 15-yard line in the first quarter, when the contest was still scoreless -- kicking a field goal cost the Niners 2.2 percentage points in optimal decision value.





That quarter was when Taylor and the Bengals made an even more costly decision on fourth down:





FIRST QUARTER: With 36 seconds left and the Bengals (trailing 3-0) facing a fourth-and-1 from the 49ers' 19-yard line, Evan McPherson kicks a 37-yard field goal to tie the game.





Out of the four suboptimal fourth-down decisions made by the Bengals on the day, Taylor's decision to kick a field goal instead of going for it here cost the team the most in win-probability value (3.9 percentage points, per the NGS Decision Guide output). When it comes to fourth-down decision-making, especially early in the game, maximizing points is the most advantageous strategy. With at least nine possessions left for either team in the game at this point (using three drives per quarter per team as a league-wide heuristic), tying it up at 3-3 turns out to be the suboptimal decision, given the likelihood that the Bengals would have extended the drive with 1 yard to gain (71%), compared to the likelihood of converting a 37-yard field-goal try (84.5%).





Taylor again passed up on a chance to go for it on a fourth-and-1 situation early in the third quarter, with the Bengals punting from their own 34-yard line while trailing 17-6. The NGS Decision Guide had that decision as a go for it by 2.8 percentage points in win-probability value.