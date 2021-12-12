2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Welcome back, Alvin Kamara! After missing the past four weeks, the dynamic running back returned to help the Saints snap a five-game losing streak. Kamara completely changes the tenor of the New Orleans offense. His ability to make defenders miss in space and turn a would-be 2-yard gain into 10 is vital to the Saints' success. Kamara brought the excitement to an otherwise sleepy affair. The running back was the New Orleans offense for much of the afternoon, generating 94 of 129 total first-half yards. Kamara finished with 27 rushes for 120 yards and a TD and added four catches for 25 yards. It's not hyperbole to suggest no non-QB is more important to his offense than Kamara. Sunday, he proved it once again.
- Zach Wilson remains a work in progress. It's not yet time to panic in New York, but the rookie quarterback continues to struggle. Yes, he was playing without his top two receivers against a good Saints defense and was hurt by several drops. But Wilson still looks like his head is spinning. He missed a ton of makeable throws, often behind targets, going 19-of-42 passing (45.2%) for 202 yards on 4.8 yards per attempt while taking three sacks. It's frustrating watching the rookie botch throws professionals should easily make. Wilson plays with no rhythm, doesn't see the field well and gets sped up when his first read isn't there. The arm talent is unquestionable, but the rest of the rookie's game has a long way to go to play winning football.
- Taysom Hill battles through injury to help Saints snap skid. In his second game as the starting QB this season, Hill struggled early with his finger injury, missing several passes and not looking like he could grip the ball well. The signal-caller bounced back in the second half, making a few strikes and running for a 2-yard TD and a 44-yarder to ice the game. Hill completed 15 of 21 for 175 yards. It appeared that Sean Payton didn't want to call Hill's name in the run game much this week against the hapless Jets, asking the QB to make short throws. Hill completed just one pass of 10-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats. With Kamara back to carry the offense, it was enough to beat a bad New York squad. With the Saints in the thick of the NFC playoff race, Payton will need more dynamic plays from Hill moving forward.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Saints defense generated 21 QB pressures, with Carl Granderson, Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata each generating four.
NFL Research: Alvin Kamara (362) broke a tie with Roger Craig (358) for the most receptions by a running back in their first five NFL seasons.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Titans essentially played offense by committee Sunday, slogging past an inferior opponent without a big-play threat. Julio Jones made his return from injured reserve, but the Titans didn't turn to the just-mended veteran to lead the way (four catches, 33 yards). Instead, it was a wide distribution for pedestrian gains that were just consistent enough to move the chains and keep Tennessee's suffocating defense well-rested. Thirteen Titans got their hands on the ball, but there wasn't a 50-yard rusher or a 50-yard receiver among them. As the club awaits the injury returns of WR A.J. Brown and RB Derrick Henry, the wins might not be pretty. But against Jacksonville, this one didn't have to be.
- There were individual exceptions -- LB Damien Wilson, for one -- but as a whole, the Jaguars looked like a team that didn't want to play. Yes, Jacksonville lost to a decisively better team, and Trevor Lawrence's four-interception day would've quashed even a spirited effort. Still, the Jaguars' body language spoke as loudly as the scoreboard. Given the barrier between coach Urban Meyer and the rest of the Jaguars building -- that barrier apparently having a lot to do with Meyer's ego – it's fair to judge Jacksonville's new coach in the homestretch of his first season as much on his team's effort as game results. In that sense, Sunday represented a loss on both counts. If the embattled coach hasn't lost his locker room, Sunday provided little indication of it.
- Coming off a bye, Titans offense managed to clean up turnover woes, but pass protection remains an issue. Tennessee's offense played turnover-free ball after coughing up nine over its previous two games. That's a critical improvement for a unit that's playing short-handed in a playoff push. But pass protection continues to be a problem for this team. Ryan Tannehill entered as one of the NFL's most oft-pressured quarterbacks at a 33% rate, and a Jacksonville pass rush that ranks 27th in the NFL in sacks was able to drop Tannehill for four of them. The aforementioned Wilson notched one, along with 10 tackles, two for losses. If Tannehill takes too much of a beating in the coming weeks, there might not be much left of him upon Henry's return.
Next Gen stat of the game: Trevor Lawrence was 7 of 19 for 79 yards with three interceptions on passes with a time to throw of 2.5+ seconds.
NFL Research: Titans coach Mike Vrabel improved to just 2-5 against rookie quarterbacks. Both those wins came against Trevor Lawrence this season.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Micah Parsons was at it again Sunday. The Cowboys' ultra-talented rookie helped open an 18-0 lead with a strip-sack that was scooped for a touchdown return by Dorance Armstrong. Parsons beat four-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff on the play, blitzing through the B-gap on the offense's right side to drop Taylor Heinicke. He followed with another sack later in the first half. He added five pressures on a total of 17 pass rushes, and his 20.1% pressure rate for the season is on pace to be a record for the Next Gen Stats era (2016-present). The guy has been a force of nature all year. It marked his sixth straight game with at least one sack, and Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record of 14.5 appears in grave jeopardy.
- Washington's four-game win streak was impressive, but its slip back under .500 feels much more like a reality check than a setback. WFT's hopes for a playoff push badly needed a win here. This was a chance to knock off the division leader and command a higher level of respect and, instead, Washington was soundly outplayed for most of the game before a late pick-six added some drama. It's still in the postseason hunt, but that has as much to do with an uninspiring NFC wild-card field as anything else. Still haunted by a 2-6 start, Washington took its margin for error nearly to zero.
- Dallas' playmakers on defense are breathtakingly talented. Now that pass rushers Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence are healthy and back in the lineup, the Cowboys' defense looks primed for an exceptional late-season run. More than just the aforementioned Parsons, playmakers were everywhere on Sunday on the Dallas defense. Gregory was a real thorn for Washington, getting a self-tipped interception in the first half, and a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter for a turnover that sealed the win. Trevon Diggs had trio of pass breakups and blanketed Washington's Terry McLaurin. Lawrence added a sack, as well. Heinicke was dealing with some elite talents that looked hungry to put on a show. Even the less-heralded made their share of plays -- Jourdan Lewis forced and recovered a fumble, and Neville Gallimore got into the party for his first career solo sack.
Next Gen Stats: Diggs shadowed McLaurin, lining up across from him on 17 of his 18 pass routes. Diggs did not allow McLaurin a reception on two targets.
NFL Research: With seven catches, CeeDee Lamb passed Herschel Walker for the most catches by a Cowboy in his first two NFL seasons. Lamb now has 138; Walker posted 136 over his first two years in Dallas.