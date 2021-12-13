Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No 'big deal'

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen was seen with a walking boot on his left leg after the game, but downplayed the ailment.

"I finished the game on it, so I don't think it's going to be a big deal," Allen said, via News 8's AJ Feldman.

It's likely the days ahead will determine just how big or small a deal Allen's foot is.

Allen did admit his left foot was pretty sore, but it hardly appeared to limit him during the game.

He rallied the Bills back from a 24-3 deficit to force overtime. Allen finished the game with 308 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with a team-high 109 yards rushing and a touchdown.

"There was no way I was going out," Allen said of the injury.