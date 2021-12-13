Around the NFL

Patrick Mahomes says Raiders meeting on Chiefs logo pregame provided 'a little more motivation'

Published: Dec 12, 2021 at 07:45 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The last thing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs needed entering a showdown with a division rivalry was more bulletin board material.

But a midfield meeting by the Raiders on Kansas City's logo pregame provided just that for a team that had won its last five coming into Week 14. The result? A 48-9 Chiefs triumph -- their largest margin of victory in the rivalry's 51-year history.

"There wasn't a lot of conversation about it," Mahomes said after the game. "I mean, you definitely don't want people coming into your stadium and trying to disrespect things that you've kind of built. And so, for us, just gave us a little bit more motivation to go out there and win against a really good football team that we have a rivalry against that usually is a tough football game.

"I think guys were ready to play today and I think it showed on the field."

The Chiefs' desire to make a statement showed up in spades in all three phases of the game. From the moment K.C. set the tone with a sensational defensive touchdown on the game's first play, the Chiefs were relentless until the final whistle.

Mahomes efficiently guided the offense to seven straight scoring drives after its first drive ended with a punt. Mahomes notched 258 yards passing, two touchdowns and no turnovers while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Gore combined for 19 carries, 103 yards and three scores. Kicker Harrison Butker filled in the gaps with two field goals and six-for-six showing on PAT attempts.

Spearheaded by an all-around day from Tyrann Mathieu (five tackles, interception, fumble recovery), the defense prevented the Raiders from conjuring up any ounce of momentum. The group recovered four fumbles, notched four sacks and allowed one TD and a FG.

When asked after the game about the Raiders' pre-kickoff antics, Mathieu shared that he wasn't made aware of what Las Vegas had done until his postgame interview.

"It doesn't really move me. I don't think champions act in that manner. It doesn't really matter," he said, per the team's official transcript.

In two victories over the Raiders this season, the Chiefs have outscored their rival, 89-23; they outscored their opponents, 115-56 in their previous five wins. And if that wasn't enough evidence this matchup meant a little more, Kansas City serenaded its opponent with a special song on its way out the building.

With only four weeks to go in the season, the Chiefs' recent exploits have all but quieted those questioning if/when the sleeping giant would wake up. A Thursday Night Football meeting with a less-heated division rival in the Chargers looms next on the docket.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals

NFL.com's Michael Baca provides four things to watch in Monday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Urban Meyer takes aim at internal leaks after Jaguars fall to Titans: 'That's nonsense, that's garbage'

Jacksonville was shut out at Tennessee, 20-0 -- its third 20-point defeat in four weeks and fifth straight loss overall. Much of the conversation afterward, however, was centered on reports of turbulence between Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.
news

Broncos take delay of game penalty to begin game vs. Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Lions, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to a franchise great gone far too soon.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) returning to action vs. Bengals

San Francisco will have one of the NFL's most versatile offensive threats back on the field Sunday. After missing just one game due to a groin injury, 49ers WR ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is active to play against the Bengals.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sprains ankle, exits early in loss to Browns

Lamar Jackson left the playing field early Sunday. The Ravens' star QB was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body in the second quarter. He suffered an ankle sprain and did not return as Baltimore lost to Cleveland.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 14's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington

Much ado has been made recently about the health of Cowboys running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins expected to play vs. 49ers 

Cincinnati Bengals running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ and wide receiver Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable, are expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Ian Rapoport. 
news

Broncos to honor late WR Demaryius Thomas on Sunday vs. Lions

Sunday at Empower Field will be an emotional setting for the Denver Broncos and their fans. With the unexpected passing of ﻿Demaryius Thomas﻿ sure to be on everyone's minds and hearts, the club is ensuring his memory will be honored.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW