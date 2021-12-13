Patrick Mahomes says Raiders meeting on Chiefs logo pregame provided 'a little more motivation'

"There wasn't a lot of conversation about it," Mahomes said after the game. "I mean, you definitely don't want people coming into your stadium and trying to disrespect things that you've kind of built. And so, for us, just gave us a little bit more motivation to go out there and win against a really good football team that we have a rivalry against that usually is a tough football game.

"I think guys were ready to play today and I think it showed on the field."

The Chiefs' desire to make a statement showed up in spades in all three phases of the game. From the moment K.C. set the tone with a sensational defensive touchdown on the game's first play, the Chiefs were relentless until the final whistle.

Mahomes efficiently guided the offense to seven straight scoring drives after its first drive ended with a punt. Mahomes notched 258 yards passing, two touchdowns and no turnovers while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Gore combined for 19 carries, 103 yards and three scores. Kicker Harrison Butker filled in the gaps with two field goals and six-for-six showing on PAT attempts.

Spearheaded by an all-around day from Tyrann Mathieu (five tackles, interception, fumble recovery), the defense prevented the Raiders from conjuring up any ounce of momentum. The group recovered four fumbles, notched four sacks and allowed one TD and a FG.

When asked after the game about the Raiders' pre-kickoff antics, Mathieu shared that he wasn't made aware of what Las Vegas had done until his postgame interview.

"It doesn't really move me. I don't think champions act in that manner. It doesn't really matter," he said, per the team's official transcript.

In two victories over the Raiders this season, the Chiefs have outscored their rival, 89-23; they outscored their opponents, 115-56 in their previous five wins. And if that wasn't enough evidence this matchup meant a little more, Kansas City serenaded its opponent with a special song on its way out the building.