Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers ankle injury, ruled out vs. Browns

Published: Dec 12, 2021 at 01:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Lamar Jackson left the playing field early Sunday and will not return.

The Ravens' star quarterback was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body from a Browns defender early in the second quarter. He was originally designated as questionable with an ankle injury before being downgraded to out coming out of halftime.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley came into the game for Baltimore, which trailed 10-0 at the time. Jackson completed all four of his passing attempts for 17 yards, but the Ravens punted on their first three possessions.

The former MVP has struggled of late but remains one of the more impactful players in the league, putting his team in position to win on an almost-weekly basis. He came into Week 14 with twice as many rushing yards as his next-closest teammate. The Ravens (8-4) hold just a one-game lead in the AFC North.

Huntley made his first career start in place of an ailing Jackson three weeks ago -- he led Baltimore to a narrow win over the Bears while throwing for 219 yards with an interception while taking six sacks.

Related Content

news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 14's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington

Much ado has been made recently about the health of Cowboys running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins expected to play vs. 49ers 

Cincinnati Bengals running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ and wide receiver Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable, are expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Ian Rapoport. 
news

Broncos to honor late WR Demaryius Thomas on Sunday vs. Lions

Sunday at Empower Field will be an emotional setting for the Denver Broncos and their fans. With the unexpected passing of ﻿Demaryius Thomas﻿ sure to be on everyone's minds and hearts, the club is ensuring his memory will be honored.
news

Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve

The Jets placed rookie WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson placed on reserve/COVID list

﻿Rams RB Darrell Henderson﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID list and will miss Monday night's game versus the Cardinals, the team announced. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing them to play Sunday versus the Giants.
news

Titans activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, will play vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans activated Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he will play on Sunday versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants QB Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Chargers

Giants QB Mike Glennon will get the start Sunday versus the Chargers after clearing concussion protocol.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: Keenan Allen won't play vs. Giants, but Mike Williams might

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said WR Keenan Allen will miss Los Angeles' Sunday game against the Giants. WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris still have a chance to play this weekend provided they continue to test negative.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW