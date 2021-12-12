Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers ankle injury, ruled out vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson left the playing field early Sunday and will not return.

The Ravens' star quarterback was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body from a Browns defender early in the second quarter. He was originally designated as questionable with an ankle injury before being downgraded to out coming out of halftime.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley came into the game for Baltimore, which trailed 10-0 at the time. Jackson completed all four of his passing attempts for 17 yards, but the Ravens punted on their first three possessions.

The former MVP has struggled of late but remains one of the more impactful players in the league, putting his team in position to win on an almost-weekly basis. He came into Week 14 with twice as many rushing yards as his next-closest teammate. The Ravens (8-4) hold just a one-game lead in the AFC North.