Broncos take delay of game penalty to begin game vs. Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Lions, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to a franchise great gone far too soon.

In honor of Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas, who unexpectedly passed away last week at the age of 33, the Broncos offense took the field after receiving the opening kickoff with only 10 men in the huddle, leaving vacant the "X" receiver position Thomas held down for eight seasons.

The crowd erupted into applause and chants of "DT" as the game clock ticked down to zero while players from both teams stood pat and paid their respects. The Broncos incurred a delay of game penalty for the gesture which Detroit quickly declined.

Shortly thereafter, wideout ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿ -- Denver's current X receiver -- jogged from the sidelines and joined his team in the huddle to signal the official start of the game.