Broncos take delay of game penalty to begin game vs. Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Lions, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to a franchise great gone far too soon.
In honor of Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas, who unexpectedly passed away last week at the age of 33, the Broncos offense took the field after receiving the opening kickoff with only 10 men in the huddle, leaving vacant the "X" receiver position Thomas held down for eight seasons.
The crowd erupted into applause and chants of "DT" as the game clock ticked down to zero while players from both teams stood pat and paid their respects. The Broncos incurred a delay of game penalty for the gesture which Detroit quickly declined.
Shortly thereafter, wideout Courtland Sutton -- Denver's current X receiver -- jogged from the sidelines and joined his team in the huddle to signal the official start of the game.
Sunday's opening play was one of several tributes the organization implented in Thomas' memory, which included a No. 88 decal on Denver's sideline and player helmets, as well as a video tribute prior to the signing of the National Anthem.