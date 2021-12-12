Broncos to honor late WR Demaryius Thomas on Sunday vs. Lions

Sunday at Empower Field will be an emotional setting for the Denver Broncos and their fans. With the unexpected passing of ﻿Demaryius Thomas﻿ sure to be on everyone's minds and hearts, the club is ensuring his memory will be honored.

Broncos players will wear a No. 88 decal on their helmets as they take on the Lions and a logo featuring Thomas' number has been painted on Denver's sideline. A video tribute and moment of silence has also been scheduled before the signing of the National Anthem.

There will also be a memorial at the base of the horse sculptures in Ring of Fame Plaza, where fans can pay their respects to the franchise great beginning at 10 a.m. local time.

Thomas is one of the most beloved and accomplished players in team history, ranking second in receiving yards (9,055) and receiving touchdowns (60). No Bronco tops his playoff receiving marks of 53 catches and six TDs. He hauled in 13 passes during Super Bowl XLVIII, the most by any wideout in Super Bowl history.

All four of Thomas' Pro Bowl appearances came with the Broncos, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The star wide receiver would help Denver reach the playoffs five times over his nine-year stint there, including a victory in Super Bowl 50. His 80-yard touchdown catch from ﻿Tim Tebow﻿ to knock off the Steelers in overtime of the 2011 Wild Card Round remains one of the league's iconic playoff images.