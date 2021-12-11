Demaryius Thomas was uniquely talented on the football field -- and truly special in life

We first met in Atlanta in the summer of 2012. Thomas had just finished his second season in the NFL and was back in his home state volunteering at a youth football camp hosted by Chiefs safety Eric Berry and Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson. And there he was, chopping it up with a group of kids -- a sight that didn't have much meaning to me back then, but one that I would witness on countless occasions out in the community in the years that followed. I was a young reporter for Comcast Sports Southeast and was nervous about interviewing all these NFL stars. Demaryius erased that feeling. We actually threw the ball around before we did the interview because he said we were in no rush. I remember him joking that he was "curious" about playing with Manning, whom Denver had signed to a blockbuster deal just a few months prior.

"I've never really played with a real quarterback before," Thomas said in that Georgia cadence that was unique to him.

He wasn't lying. Thomas had played his college ball at Georgia Tech, a school known for running the triple option under head coach Paul Johnson. And his first two years in the NFL were spent primarily catching balls from Tim Tebow. Demaryius flashed that smile and said he had a feeling he'd have pretty "decent" year. I'd say so. Thomas earned the first of his four Pro Bowl nods in 2012, catching 94 passes for 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns. That was the start of a five-year run of dominance in which the wideout showcased his rare size and speed, averaging 98 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns per season. It was a stretch of time where I watched from afar, living in Atlanta and Houston. In 2015, I joined NFL Network and moved back to some old stomping grounds in Denver. My rookie season for the Network was spent almost entirely down the road at Dove Valley, covering the Broncos' magical Super Bowl run.

That first season as a national reporter, I felt like I was back on a beat, spending almost every day with the Broncos. Chronicling Manning's foot injury, contextualizing one of the best defenses in recent memory. It was back to the days of covering players' charity events -- or really, any public appearance -- in an attempt to build new relationships. And it was on those Tuesdays, the players' usual day off, when the DT I met back in 2012 showed up again. Playing and laughing with kids. Often times, with those who grew up in difficult circumstances, just like him. Those were the times you saw him light up the most. Typically, as a reporter in these instances, you pull out your phone, record the interaction and proceed to post it on Twitter. But with Thomas, I often forgot to reach into my pocket. I was too enthralled. Instead of capturing the moment, I was captivated by it.

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Demaryius was a beast at receiver. But he had a child's love for the game -- and life in general. It was funny to watch such a beacon of joy physically impose his will on other grown men. And if you knew his background, it was impossible not to root for him. Thomas' mother and grandmother were incarcerated when he was just 11, causing him to instantly become a parental figure to his younger siblings. That helps explain why you always heard teammates talk about how good he was with their kids. Demaryius would tell me how much he cared for Manning's children, and how he still spent so much time with them, even after Manning retired. He routinely passed time on plane and bus rides by hanging out with teammates' kids. It made perfect sense, in a way, because Thomas was robbed of his own childhood. And maybe that's why he had such a jubilance to him as an adult. It was almost like he was living the childhood he never had, making up for lost time. Stealing a cart on the practice field and driving it around during training camp, posing for pictures as he raced by. Doing the things we all had a chance to do when we were young.