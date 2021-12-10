Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 222-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'
Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holes and open lanes en route to 222 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33
Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night
Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday's loss with groin injury
Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury.
Week 14 Thursday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings
The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings "Thursday Night Football" game.
RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) active for Vikings vs. Steelers
Vikings standout running back Dalvin Cook is active and will return to action against the Steelers on Thursday night.
Titans claim LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Texans
A day after he was waived by the Houston Texans, linebacker Zach Cunningham has been claimed by the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle 'for 20 years'
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson told reporters any rumblings of him waiving his no-trade clause are a "non-story," and he's still set on fulfilling the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2023.
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'I'm confident' that 'we're going to win this game' vs. Washington
After Dallas ended its two-game losing skid with a Thursday night win over New Orleans, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is feeling good about his team's chances against Washington.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 9
Chase Edmonds was in the midst of a career year upon being injured in early November. He could be available for the most pivotal stretch of the Cardinals' season after being designated to return to practice.
Mahomes on heated exchange with Bieniemy: 'Frustrated more with the game' than each other
Patrick Mahomes has been forced to answer questions about the Chiefs' offensive struggles all season long, and this week was no different. He explained how his frustration boiled over during a sideline encounter with OC Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City's Week 13 win against the Broncos.