Buffalo Bills clinging to final AFC wild-card spot after gut-wrenching overtime loss to Bucs

That was a notable change in tone from McDermott, who declined to give much credit to Bill Belichick for the game plan that beat the Bills last week and who criticized the offense after that loss, raising questions about whether there was a disconnect between McDermott and Daboll.

Maybe the Bills will carry their good feelings through the remainder of the season. The schedule should help boost their spirits -- only the rematch with the Patriots in two weeks features an opponent that is above .500. They have a good chance to make the playoff field.

But is that illusory "something" enough to build a playoff run on, one that will have to take on and take out teams that are on the upswing -- in other words, going in the opposite direction of the Bills -- like the Patriots, Chiefs and Colts?

The shell-shocked Buffalo fans seemed to know the answer as they walked, wide-eyed, out of the stadium Sunday night. The Bills have lost four of their last six, and they are two games behind the Patriots in the AFC East, making them a long shot to win the division. They had just put together a stellar second half, but it was not enough to dig entirely out of the hole they had dug. They had given one of their greatest tormenters one more chance, and he had crushed them with it.