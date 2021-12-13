Analysis

Buffalo Bills clinging to final AFC wild-card spot after gut-wrenching overtime loss to Bucs

Published: Dec 12, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sprinted off the field Sunday night as if they were escaping with something, Bruce Arians ferried off in a golf cart going so fast through the tunnel that the coach had to hang on to the windshield. Seconds earlier, Breshad Perriman had taken a short, third-down pass in overtime and took off, virtually untouched by any Buffalo Bills defender, for the 58-yard winning touchdown. The Bucs had escaped -- after building a big halftime lead, and allowing a furious second-half comeback -- with a 33-27 overtime victory, with Tom Brady spreading the ball to so many weapons that you had to double check the roster to see who wore No. 16 on the winning play. But the Bucs had failed to snatch something else that had been within their grasp earlier in the day -- the last bit of fight the Bills had left.

The loss was gut-wrenching for the Bills and the thousands of fans who flew south for the game, arguably as crushing as the one six days ago to the New England Patriots. The impact on the playoff situation could be profound. But at least the Bills did not go quietly, and it takes some effort to resist the idea that this was a moral victory for them. Teams that were considered Super Bowl contenders before the season, teams that have quarterbacks like Josh Allen -- who carried the Bills with his arm and his feet, including one bad one -- those teams are not supposed to need moral victories, especially not in mid-December, especially not when a playoff spot is still well in reach.

But here the Bills are, after two losses in a row, clinging to the final AFC wild-card spot and a shred of dignity. After a first half in which they looked to be unraveling, after a miserable week in which they lost one game in abominable conditions and another in perfect conditions, after they had their toughness and mettle dissected, the Bills needed a feel-good something, any sliver of promise to build on. They got it in the second half. The defense that got sliced in the first half held the Bucs to just three points until overtime. The offense that was so out of sorts in the first half that it managed just three points and the only runs were Allen's, ignited, scoring 24 points in the second half.

That's not nothing. It will have to do.

Related Links

"The score is what the score was, but I'm damn proud of our team and how we fought in the second half," said Allen, who had 308 yards passing, 109 yards rushing and who wore a walking boot on his left foot for an injury of undetermined severity. "That's who we are. That's the team I know and love. Guys who are resilient. It is what it is as far as what the score was, but to come out and play that way, I'm proud of our team. I think many teams would have folded in that position. We want to win. We want be great."

Allen was great, there is no doubt about that. He was almost enough for Buffalo to pull off what would have been its most meaningful victory of the season. That it was not enough is a reflection of bigger questions the Bills must eventually confront:

  • Why was the league's top-ranked defense so bad in the first half that the Bucs nearly ran them off the field with 303 yards of offense, more than the Bills had allowed in eight full games this season?
  • Why did the offensive plan not have runs for anyone but Allen in the first half? (Coach Sean McDermott didn't answer that, but did praise offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for halftime adjustments.)
  • Where has the second-half version of the Bills been when the've trailed at halftime at other points this season?
  • And, most urgently, why can't the Bills beat winning teams? They've done it only once this season, against Kansas City in October.

In the immediate aftermath Sunday night, with the blown defensive play on the winning touchdown still fresh, the Bills came close to sounding like the outcome didn't matter.

"I saw something," McDermott said. "I'm really proud of that."

That was a notable change in tone from McDermott, who declined to give much credit to Bill Belichick for the game plan that beat the Bills last week and who criticized the offense after that loss, raising questions about whether there was a disconnect between McDermott and Daboll.

Maybe the Bills will carry their good feelings through the remainder of the season. The schedule should help boost their spirits -- only the rematch with the Patriots in two weeks features an opponent that is above .500. They have a good chance to make the playoff field.

But is that illusory "something" enough to build a playoff run on, one that will have to take on and take out teams that are on the upswing -- in other words, going in the opposite direction of the Bills -- like the Patriots, Chiefs and Colts?

The shell-shocked Buffalo fans seemed to know the answer as they walked, wide-eyed, out of the stadium Sunday night. The Bills have lost four of their last six, and they are two games behind the Patriots in the AFC East, making them a long shot to win the division. They had just put together a stellar second half, but it was not enough to dig entirely out of the hole they had dug. They had given one of their greatest tormenters one more chance, and he had crushed them with it.

After the dispiriting way the Bills had lost to the Patriots, they needed not just a victory Sunday but the confidence a win over a good team would have provided. In getting neither, they left themselves open to the NFL's brutal bottom line as the season nears its conclusion. Moral victories may count in the psyche, but not in the standings.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Demaryius Thomas was uniquely talented on the football field -- and truly special in life

A gifted athlete at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Demaryius Thomas was a uniquely talented football player. But James Palmer says he was an even better human being.
news

Five biggest threats to Buccaneers' reign; Bills' fatal flaw?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five teams most likely to derail the Buccaneers' effort to repeat. Plus, one contender's potentially fatal flaw, the emergence of a new No. 1 WR and picking a side in the NFL's top tight end debate.
news

Six most impactful games left in 2021 NFL season: Sunday's 49ers-Bengals bout looms large

As we hit the home stretch of the regular season, which remaining games figure to have the biggest impact on the playoff race? Cynthia Frelund spotlights six showdowns, including this Sunday's bout between the Bengals and 49ers.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

RB Index, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting RB isn't on the current roster

Can the Bills hope to compete with Josh Allen as their best rusher? Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights four teams who will be looking for a new primary RB in 2022. Plus, updated RB rankings.
news

Top 10 NFL offseason signings of 2021: Patriots trio, Bengals defenders stand out

Which NFL teams are getting the best bang for their free-agent buck? Nick Shook unveils his ranking of this year's top 10 offseason signings.
news

Week 14 NFL game picks: Cardinals sweep Rams; Buccaneers stay hot with win over Bills

Will the Cardinals complete a season sweep of the rival Rams? Can the Buccaneers stay hot with the Bills coming to town? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 14.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 14: Patrick Mahomes exits top 10; Tua Tagovailoa earns his highest ranking of 2021

How far does Patrick Mahomes fall in this installment of the QB Index? What is the key to Tua Tagovailoa's recent success? Check out Gregg Rosenthal's full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL Week 14 underdogs: Ravens to outduel Browns? Will Rams upend Cardinals?

Will the Ravens complete the season sweep of the Browns? Can the Rams close ground in the NFC West race against the Cardinals? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 14.
news

Next Woman Up: Lara Juras, EVP and Chief People and Culture Officer of the Minnesota Vikings

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Minnesota Vikings' Lara Juras how human resources has expanded in the sports industry, the organization's response to George Floyd's murder and how those events have shaped its ongoing legacy.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting QB isn't on the current roster

Which NFL teams will be looking elsewhere for a new QB in 2022? David Carr sees four organizations making a sizeable change at the game's most important position. Plus, Jonathan Taylor hits a new high in the offensive player rankings. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW