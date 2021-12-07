Patriots sit alone atop AFC after bizarre win over Bills

The Patriots have also put on display the diversity of their attack. One week after New England buried Tennessee behind a pass-heavy offense in which Jones threw for a season-high 310 yards, the elements played right into the Patriots' strengths. They have been powered all season by their running game, relieving Jones of the burden of carrying the offense in Year 1. Against Buffalo, Jones essentially got the night off, with Bill Belichick's choice of pre-game mask -- a shout-out to the Navy Midshipmen -- providing a perhaps-unintended clue about what the offense was going to look like.

The Patriots knew all day what kind of game they were in for, and when they got onto the field for warmups, snow was swirling in the air. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who finished with 78 yards on 24 carries, said the priority was getting "a hat on a hat" to execute in the run game.

New England ran for 222 yards. Jones threw one pass in the first half -- a 12-yard floater that Jonnu Smith deftly plucked out of the air with a bit of juggling work -- while the Patriots' commitment to the ground attack was so complete that, in the third quarter, they ran on second-and-17 and again on third-and-13. And later, the Pats called a quarterback sneak on third-and-5. Jones did not throw another pass until the fourth quarter. He attempted three in all -- his final stat line was 2-of-3 for 19 yards -- and center David Andrews said this contest would be memorable in part because he did not think he had ever been in a game when only three passes were thrown.

There was no pretense about the Patriots' intentions, no trickery. They were running and running some more. Buffalo knew it was coming and still could not stop it, a worrisome repeat of the Bills' 41-15 loss to the Colts in Week 11, when their defense was also bullied by the run. In the postgame on Monday night, Buffalo safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were irritated by a question about whether it was embarrassing to lose a game that was so lopsided toward the run.