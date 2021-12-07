2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars inch closer to No. 1 overall pick after Lions' first win

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 14 opponent: at Broncos
DP: The Lions are now a win away from making things very interesting at the top of the draft order (and potentially costing themselves the No. 1 overall pick). After visiting Denver, their remaining games are vs. the Cardinals, at the Falcons, at the Seahawks and vs. the Packers.
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
Week 14 opponent: at Titans
CG: This week, as the Jaguars' regressing offense comes off its sixth straight game scoring fewer than 20 points, offensive line moves to the top of the club's needs list. Between pending free agents and questionable performance, this unit will require some significant changes.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB
Week 14 opponent: vs. Seahawks
CG: The cornerback position is on a long list of significant needs for the Texans. Tavierre Thomas has played very well, but there's drop-off from there, and last week's re-upping with CB Tremon Smith was more of a special teams move.
Biggest needs: DB, WR, OL
Week 14 opponent: vs. Saints
CG: The cornerback position is one of concern for the Jets, and not because of any pending free-agency losses. Bryce Hall and Michael Carter II are two young ones with promise, but a true lockdown CB1 is a continuing search for a franchise that hasn't placed a cornerback in the Pro Bowl since Darrelle Revis in 2015.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, LB
Week 14 opponent: at Chargers
DP: Returning to the needs list this week is linebacker, where the Giants are lacking a playmaker. We'll see what New York does with the first-round pick it acquired from the Bears in the Justin Fields trade, but the decision to move down from No. 11 instead of drafting Micah Parsons -- who went one pick later to Dallas -- could end up stinging for a long time.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seahawks' record: 4-8 (.541)
Seahawks' Week 14 opponent: at Texans
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS
Bears' record: 4-8 (.545)
Bears' Week 14 opponent: at Packers
See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB
Week 14 opponent: vs. Falcons
DP: Carolina appears likely to be drafting inside the top 10 for the third straight year and might have a chance to land the QB of its choosing. A road trip to Buffalo and two games against the defending-champion Bucs make up three of the Panthers' remaining five games.
Biggest needs: Edge, QB, WR
Week 14 opponent: at Panthers
DP: Atlanta's pass rush disappeared again against the Bucs. The Falcons failed to sack Tom Brady and only hit him only once on a day when he attempted 51 passes. They rank dead last in sacks (15) and pressure rate (19.9%), per Next Gen Stats.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB
Week 14 opponent: vs. Steelers
DP: The most pressing needs continue to be on defense for a Vikings team that just allowed 29 points to the previously winless Lions, who had averaged less than half that total in their last 10 games.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
Week 14 opponent: at Jets
DP: In just one example of how rough things are for the Saints' offense right now, New Orleans doesn't have a full-time starting wide receiver rated among Pro Football Focus' top 70 players at the position this season.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Dolphins' record: 6-7 (.468)
Dolphins' Week 14 opponent: Bye
See Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the playoff-teams section for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.
Biggest needs: S, Edge, LB
Week 14 opponent: Bye
DP: Philly hasn't invested a first- or second-round pick in an edge rusher since it drafted Derek Barnett in 2017, but the time could be right to spend some significant capital on the position again. Barnett's deal expires after the season, Ryan Kerrigan is also headed for free agency and Brandon Graham will be coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Biggest needs: QB, LB, OL
Week 14 opponent: vs. Lions
CG: A few potential scouting deployments in bowl season for the Broncos, who could be players in the quarterback market: LendingTree Bowl (Liberty's Malik Willis), Sugar Bowl (Ole Miss' Matt Corral), Peach Bowl (Pitt's Kenny Pickett) and Cotton Bowl (Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder). That list is likely to expand, of course, but for now, we're limiting it to players who are seniors or, in the case of Corral, have hinted at their intentions.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR
Week 14 opponent: vs. Ravens
CG: With the Browns having picked up Baker Mayfield's fifth-year option, he's locked in for 2022. But he won't be easy for the Browns to evaluate for a second contract next year if they don't add some juice to his receiving corps.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, WR
Week 14 opponent: at Chiefs
CG: The club's pickup of DeSean Jackson last month is indicative of its need for help at wide receiver. A total rebuild isn't necessary -- Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards are two keepers -- but a speedy, explosive vertical threat is bound to be an offseason priority.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 97% of snaps entering Week 14)
Colts' record: 7-6 (.465)
Colts' Week 14 opponent: Bye
See Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OT
Week 14 opponent: at Vikings
CG: On Sunday, QB Ben Roethlisberger sidestepped questions about a report that he intends for 2021 to be his final pro season. But the need to get the club's QB1 of the future in place can't be sidestepped, even if Roethlisberger decides to suit up for 2022.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 6-6 (.483)
49ers' Week 14 opponent: at Bengals
Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge
CG: The NFL salary cap is set to expand by roughly $26 million in 2022, which will push the Dolphins' cap space for next year to a projected NFL-high $77.1 million, per Over the Cap. That's a lot of money to throw around in free agency, which will give the Dolphins a fine chance to eliminate some needs ahead of the draft.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR
Week 14 opponent: vs. Cowboys
DP: I'm not changing the needs for now, but Taylor Heinicke has a passer rating of 110.0 since Week 10. He can't possibly keep this going ... right?
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 14 opponent: vs. 49ers
CG: Joe Burrow could be a lot more dangerous with a tight end who is a mismatch for defensive backs. Pending free agent TE C.J. Uzomah has had a solid season, but isn't that kind of a difference maker.
Biggest needs: DL, OL, WR
Week 14 opponent: at Buccaneers
CG: The Bills face half a dozen expiring contracts among their defensive linemen, including Harrison Phillips and Jerry Hughes. As such, even if key performers are re-signed, there could be depth issues to address in the draft.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, OL
Week 14 opponent: vs. Giants
CG: By all accounts, the Chargers hit a home run in drafting Rashawn Slater to play left tackle. At the other tackle spot, questions persist. How will 11th-year veteran Bryan Bulaga play upon his return from core muscle surgery, if he returns at all? Will the club bring back exclusive-rights-free-agent-to-be Storm Norton, who hasn't matched Slater's effectiveness in replacing Bulaga? Depending on the answers, tackle could be a draft consideration once again.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 8-4 (.459)
Rams' Week 14 opponent: at Cardinals
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, LB
Week 14 opponent: at Browns
CG: Linebackers Josh Bynes and Chris Board have been solid performers this year, but both are in the final year of their deals. If the club doesn't bring them back, they might need to draft some help for Patrick Queen.
Biggest needs: LB, OL, TE
Week 14 opponent: vs. Jaguars
CG: The tight end position is offering the club precious little in the passing game this season, and that’s been all the more glaring with wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown logging just six duo-starts in 13 weeks to date.
Biggest needs: DB, DL, TE
Week 14 opponent: at Washington
DP: The secondary is a likely area of focus for Dallas this offseason with three of their top safeties in a contract year and only one year remaining on starting CB Anthony Brown's deal.
Biggest needs: DB, OT, Edge
Week 14 opponent: vs. Raiders
CG: Chiefs versatile star DL Chris Jones, a natural defensive tackle who played more outside early in the season, has been inside more of late. That adjustment has further exposed that the defending AFC champs are light on edge rushers. They parted with a conditional sixth-round pick for what amounts to a rental of Melvin Ingram's services, as he's a free agent after the season, and Frank Clark has been inconsistent.
Biggest needs: DB, LB, WR
Week 14 opponent: Bye
CG: The Patriots' receiving needs aren't as big as they appeared at the beginning of the season, thanks largely to the play of Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, both well on their way to career-best seasons. Still, an additional chess piece for Mac Jones could be a draft priority for Bill Belichick.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
Week 14 opponent: vs. Bears
DP: The Packers have Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes under contract next season, but depth could be an area to address with Rasul Douglas, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan scheduled to become free agents in 2022.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, WR
Week 14 opponent: vs. Bills
DP: Tampa Bay could be in the market for a receiver or two with four of its wideouts headed for free agency, including Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, RB
Week 14 opponent: vs. Rams
DP: RB makes its way back onto the needs list this week, with free agency potentially leaving the Cardinals very thin at the position. Pending free agent James Conner is helping himself, as only Jonathan Taylor has rushed for more TDs this season.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
Week 14 opponent: at Packers
DP: The Bears face an unenviable situation: glaring needs and limited draft capital with which to fill them. In addition to their 2022 first-rounder, they parted with their 2022 fourth-rounder in the trade to land Justin Fields, leaving them with two picks in the first four rounds.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 97% of snaps entering Week 14)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
Week 14 opponent: Bye
CG: Indianapolis just spent a first-round pick on an edge rusher in Kwity Paye, and he's shown plenty of promise as a rookie. However, edge defenders Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis could be gone after the season.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB
Week 14 opponent: at Cardinals
DP: The Rams could have about five compensatory picks coming their way in next year's draft, but those are awarded between Rounds 3 and 7. They'll need to do a lot of good work outside of the top 100 picks with no selections in Rounds 1 or 2.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: CB, WR, OL
Week 14 opponent: at Bengals
DP: Looking ahead to next season, as we often do here at the draft order, the 49ers would be wise to add more depth at wide receiver to give Trey Lance the best possible chance at early success.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 14 opponent: at Texans
DP: Seattle's win over the Niners wasn't welcome news for Jets fans who've been hoping the Seahawks' pick would land inside the top five. There's a good chance the 'Hawks will keep moving down in the order with games against the Texans (2-10), Bears (4-8) and Lions (1-10-1) remaining.
