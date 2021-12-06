Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger not ready to talk retirement: 'I'll address any of that stuff after the season'

Published: Dec 06, 2021 at 09:39 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The expectation that 2021 is ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final NFL season might be widespread, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback isn't interested in talking about it right now.

Following Sunday's 20-19 win over the Ravens, Big Ben was asked about a report that he's told some former teammates and those within the organization he expects this to be his last season.

"I haven't told everybody that, no," Roethlisberger said laughing via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "Honestly, we just got done with this game, I'm exhausted. We play in a couple hours, it feels like. That's my focus. My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready.

"I'll address any of that stuff after the season. I've always been a one-game-at-a-time, one-season-at-a-time person. I'm going to stay that way."

The 39-year-old quarterback is playing out his 18th season in Pittsburgh. The 6-5-1 Steelers sit a half a game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Coach Mike Tomlin isn't concerned about any sort of farewell tour distracting the club.

"There's nothing to manage," Tomlin said. "Ben doesn't allow it to become an issue. Ben has been pretty solid in terms of his expressions that he's singularly focused on what it is that we're doing now.

"He'll deal with those things on the other side of this journey, and I'm with him on it."

In Sunday's home win over Baltimore -- potentially, Big Ben's last game against the rival Ravens at Heinz Field -- Roethlisberger completed 21-of-31 passing for 236 yards and two TDs as the Steelers rallied with three fourth-quarter scoring drives.

"I've been doing it a long time," Roethlisberger said. "I've enjoyed this game, and this game specifically, and winning at home in front of our fans, it's awesome."

