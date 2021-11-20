Matt Corral says he's playing 'final' home game with Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral stated that Saturday's game against Vanderbilt will be his "final" home contest, providing a strong signal of his intentions for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Corral made the announcement in a message thanking the coaching staff and fans via a tweet on Friday night. In the note, he mentions the game against the Commodores will be his final home game at "The Vaught," a nickname for Ole Miss' Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
After facing Vanderbilt, Thursday night's visit to Mississippi State is Ole Miss' only remaining regular season game. Corral has led his team to an 8-2 record this season, throwing for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and rushing for 10 TDs, too. He's widely considered one of the top prospects at his position, but as a redshirt junior, he does have the option of returning to school in 2022.
Corral's toughness has been on display this season, as he's played through an ankle injury for the last several weeks. NFL.com draft Daniel Jeremiah likened him to Raiders QB Derek Carr after studying three of Corral's game tapes over the summer.