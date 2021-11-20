Matt Corral says he's playing 'final' home game with Ole Miss

After facing Vanderbilt, Thursday night's visit to Mississippi State is Ole Miss' only remaining regular season game. Corral has led his team to an 8-2 record this season, throwing for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and rushing for 10 TDs, too. He's widely considered one of the top prospects at his position, but as a redshirt junior, he does have the option of returning to school in 2022.