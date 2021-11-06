Analysis

Ole Miss' Matt Corral vs. Liberty's Malik Willis: Five takeaways from QB prospect showcase

Published: Nov 06, 2021 at 06:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

2 split cfb
Ole Miss' Matt Corral (left) and Liberty's Malik Willis met on Saturday in a showdown between two of the most highly regarded talents at the quarterback position. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)

Saturday's Liberty-Mississippi game was one of the most anticipated college football matchups of the year, with two of the top quarterback prospects in the nation facing off. As you'd expect, NFL scouts flocked to Oxford, Miss., for the showdown between the Rebels' Matt Corral and the Flames' Malik Willis. Representatives from 16 teams were in attendance, including Broncos general manager George Paton and Washington Football Team GM Martin Mayhew, per my NFL Media colleague Chase Goodbread.

Corral came out on top in a 27-14 Ole Miss win, completing 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown despite clearly being hobbled by pain in his lower body. Willis went 16 of 25 for 173 yards, no TDs and three interceptions. He rushed 27 times for 71 yards and a TD and was sacked nine times (including seven in the first half).

While these two quarterbacks are considered among the top talents at their position, both will have the option of returning to school if they so choose. Willis, a redshirt senior, told The Athletic in a story published this week that he has not yet made a decision about his future. Corral is a redshirt junior and also faces a decision after the season on whether to turn pro or return to Ole Miss.

Here are five takeaways from their performances on Saturday:

1) Willis showed an ability to handle adversity in stride. It was a disappointing first half, to say the least, for Willis, who took seven sacks and threw two interceptions over the first two quarters. I was extremely interested to see how he would adjust and respond coming after halftime. The results were very positive, as the second half lived completely independent of the first. Liberty did a better job of using the run to help keep Ole Miss pass rushers from pinning their ears back and Willis ended up being a big part of that run game. Beyond that, he threw the ball with better timing and confidence and seemed to get beyond the issues of the first half.

2) Scheme fit will be extremely important for Corral and Willis at the next level. Both quarterbacks are mobile, can hurt teams with their legs and have plenty of arm talent. Despite those similarities, they are going to need different things to succeed in the NFL.

Corral plays with excellent ball-handling and has a more efficient release that allows him to get the ball out quickly. He could play in any passing scheme, but an offense that emphasizes the quick game, RPOs and a timing-based passing attack seem to make the most sense for him. Willis, on the other hand, has a slower setup and operation time as a passer. Some of the timing-based elements of Liberty's passing attack just didn't seem to fit him on Saturday. While he certainly can refine his skills in that area, a pro-style passing scheme with plenty of bootleg play-action built into it would really blend with his strengths as a quarterback.

3) Competitiveness and toughness will not be a concern for either quarterback in the NFL. As someone who is doing a daily radio show and watching hours of prospect tape despite suffering a grade two ankle sprain during an unfortunate round of disc golf, I know a thing or two about toughness. In all seriousness, though, Willis, who has 10 rushing TDs this season, is a big-bodied runner (6-foot-1, 225 pounds, per school measurements) who knows how to use that to his advantage. He carried the ball a game-high 27 times on Saturday. The Flames called running plays for him and also asked him to handle zone-read runs and neither of these take into account the nine times he was sacked. Ole Miss' defense dropped heavy lumber on him quite a few times and he never blinked.

Corral also has 10 rushing touchdowns this season, is plenty involved in the Ole Miss running game when it is needed and doesn't shy away from contact when he's doing it. On Saturday, Corral was often seen hobbling around the field but never left the game and continued to deliver passing with good accuracy and zip despite not being able to fully transfer weight to his lead foot when delivering the football.

4) Willis struggled to find his rhythm as a passer and throw with better anticipation. The arguments about what the most critical of the critical traits are for quarterbacks rage on from year to year. Accuracy and poise are on my list, but functional mobility has become a must in today's game. That said, quarterback coaches often spotlight anticipatory passing as one of the biggest concerns for incoming quarterbacks. Willis' operation time is just average, but the arm strength is a big plus. However, developing a better feel for throwing on time against man coverage and into windows against zone could be the difference between becoming an average or very good NFL starter.

5) Corral and Willis bring to mind some interesting comparisons. Year after year, readers take me to task for my player comparisons in prospect profiles, but it can still be fun to identify who a prospect reminds you of from the current game or from years past. I've spoken to personnel executives from two different NFL teams that have compared Willis to Steve McNair due to his size, toughness, mobility and arm talent. I can absolutely see that comparison, although I do believe that Willis has more upside as a pure thrower of the football. Most of my comparisons start with physical and athletic similarities. With Corral, I see a player with similar setup and release quickness to Zach Wilson when he was coming out of BYU last season. Corral's gregarious on-field demeanor, talent for feathering in the deep ball and ability to command his offense is reminiscent of Baker Mayfield during his Oklahoma career.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Jordan Love's NFL debut a huge test for QB, Packers; do defenses have Justin Herbert figured out?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the huge moment awaiting Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 9. Plus, have defenses figured out how to stop Chargers QB Justin Herbert? Also, what's the key to the Steelers' improvement on offense?
news

Bill Belichick's secret sauce? New England Patriots continue to unearth UDFA gems at cornerback

How do the New England Patriots keep turning undrafted free agents into keepers at the cornerback position? Mike Giardi talks to Bill Belichick and several players about this unique advantage in Foxborough.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks

How will Jordan Love fare in his first career start? What should we expect from Aaron Donald against the Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s next NFL team? Here are six ideal fits for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr.'s disappointing tenure in Cleveland has come to an end, as the Browns will release the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. So, what's next for OBJ? Chase Goodbread provides six ideal fits.
news

NFL's top 10 pass-catching RBs in 2021: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones among aerial threats

Running is only one part of a running back's job these days. Nick Shook ranks the top 10 pass-catching backs in the NFL in 2021. Where do Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones land?
news

RB Index, Week 9: Bears must lean equally on Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery

Filling in for the injured David Montgomery, rookie Khalil Herbert has been exceptional for the Bears. Maurice Jones-Drew weighs in on how Chicago should handle the situation when the latter returns from IR. Plus, MJD updates his RB rankings.
news

Week 9 NFL game picks: Jordan Love-led Packers stun Chiefs; Browns nip Bengals in Battle of Ohio

Will the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers be able to rally around Jordan Love on Sunday in Kansas City? Who takes the Battle of Ohio: Cleveland or Cincinnati? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 9.
news

NFL trade grades: Assessing six moves made ahead of the 2021 deadline

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund assesses six moves made ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline. Which team earned the higher grade in the Von Miller deal: Broncos or Rams? The answer might surprise you ...
news

NFL QB Index, Week 9: Matthew Stafford hits top five! What should we expect from Jordan Love?

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's quarterback rankings, Matthew Stafford soars into the top five. Plus, a quick preview of what to expect on Sunday from the Jordan Love-led Packers.
news

2021 NFL trade deadline: Seven deals that SHOULD have happened

Would trading for Allen Robinson have helped jump-start the Chiefs' offense? The 2021 NFL trade deadline has passed -- but Gil Brandt considers seven hypothetical deals that should have happened.
news

NFL Week 9 underdogs: Will the Browns bounce back against the Bengals? Can the Jets win two in a row?

Will the Browns earn a much-needed victory in the Battle of Ohio? Can the Jets pull off a huge upset for the second week in a row? Marc Sessler makes the case for four underdogs in Week 9.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW