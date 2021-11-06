Ole Miss' Matt Corral vs. Liberty's Malik Willis: Five takeaways from QB prospect showcase

5) Corral and Willis bring to mind some interesting comparisons. Year after year, readers take me to task for my player comparisons in prospect profiles, but it can still be fun to identify who a prospect reminds you of from the current game or from years past. I've spoken to personnel executives from two different NFL teams that have compared Willis to Steve McNair due to his size, toughness, mobility and arm talent. I can absolutely see that comparison, although I do believe that Willis has more upside as a pure thrower of the football. Most of my comparisons start with physical and athletic similarities. With Corral, I see a player with similar setup and release quickness to Zach Wilson when he was coming out of BYU last season. Corral's gregarious on-field demeanor, talent for feathering in the deep ball and ability to command his offense is reminiscent of Baker Mayfield during his Oklahoma career.