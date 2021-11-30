2022 NFL Draft order: Jets holding two of top five picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 13 opponent: vs. Vikings
DP: CB remains a top need in Detroit, but edge rusher gets a spin on the list this week for a team with the lowest pressure rate in the league (21.3%), per Next Gen Stats.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, OL
Week 13 opponent: at Rams
CG: The Jaguars' defense has forced an NFL-low six turnovers, including just five interceptions, and no defensive back has more than one pick. Whether it's at cornerback or safety, a true ballhawk in the secondary is a big 2022 need for this team.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR
Week 13 opponent: vs. Colts
CG: It's not a top-three need, but add tight end to the lengthy list of positions that could have a new look in 2022. Three Texans tight ends enter free agency, including their top two pass catchers at this spot (Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins).
Biggest needs: WR, S, OL
Week 13 opponent: vs. Eagles
CG: The Jets' extra first-round pick, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade, is looking much more valuable than expected. Meanwhile, an extra second-rounder picked up from Carolina in the Sam Darnold deal is looking like a steal.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seahawks' record: 3-8 (.544)
Seahawks' Week 13 opponent: vs. 49ers
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS
Bears' record: 4-7 (.516)
Bears' Week 13 opponent: vs. Cardinals
See Pick No. 7 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE
Week 13 opponent: at Dolphins
DP: Bolstering the interior O-line will be a must for the Giants in 2022, but they could certainly use an upgrade at right tackle, too, given starter Nate Solder's struggles.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB
Week 13 opponent: Bye
DP: Carolina is collapsing behind an offensive line that has allowed the third-highest pressure rate in the league (32.7%), per Next Gen Stats.
Biggest needs: S, Edge, LB
Week 13 opponent: at Jets
DP: Bad news for the Eagles: They lost to the division-rival Giants on Sunday and the first-round pick they acquired from the Dolphins fell from No. 2 to No. 10 overall during Miami's winning streak over the past month.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Dolphins' record: 5-7 (.496)
Dolphins' Week 13 opponent: vs. Giants
See Pick No. 9 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the playoff-teams section for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.
Biggest needs: Edge, QB, WR
Week 13 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
DP: Calvin Ridley remains on the non-football injury list, but the Falcons could use better depth at wide receiver even when Ridley is available. Tajae Sharpe and Russell Gage are playing starter's snaps and their deals expire in March.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
Week 13 opponent: vs. Cowboys
DP: It's been 40-plus years since the Saints have spent a first-round pick on a quarterback. If New Orleans, losers of four straight, can't get things turned around in December, the team could end up in good position to end that streak in 2022.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB
Week 13 opponent: at Lions
DP: Two of the Vikings' top three linebackers are ticketed for free agency, including four-time Pro Bowl selectee Anthony Barr, who has only played in eight games since the start of last season.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 98% of snaps entering Week 13)
Colts' record: 6-6 (.496)
Colts' Week 13 opponent: at Texans
See Pick No. 9 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OT
Week 13 opponent: vs. Ravens
CG: This week, we bump cornerback up to Pittsburgh's No. 2 need. Joe Haden ranks as the No. 46 CB in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, the highest of any Steeler. He can walk after the season, but even if he's brought back, an upgrade is very much needed.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, S
Week 13 opponent: Bye
CG: The safety position makes its debut on the Browns' list of needs. Ronnie Harrison could be winding down his run in Cleveland, Grant Delpit's first pro season coming off an Achilles injury hasn't inspired confidence, and John Johnson can't do it alone.
Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge
Week 13 opponent: at Chiefs
CG: With Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson out for the season with pectoral injuries, Denver GM George Paton is getting a preview of what the Broncos' defense would look like without the two free agents-to-be. If he doesn't like what he sees, off-the-ball linebackers could be a clear draft need.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, LB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Washington
CG: The Raiders' run defense ranks among the worst in the NFL (126 ypg) and most of their interior defensive linemen are playing on expiring deals. A top defensive tackle presenting the right value early in the draft could be quite a temptation for GM Mike Mayock.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR
Week 13 opponent: at Raiders
DP: A loss to Seattle on Monday night would have placed Washington in the eighth slot in the draft order. Instead, the Football Team would make the playoffs if the season ended today. Welcome to wild-swing szn in the draft order.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 6-5 (.480)
49ers' Week 13 opponent: at Seahawks
Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge
CG: Since coming off the bench with a finger injury to lead a Week 10 upset win over the Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa has played some of his best football for the Dolphins. We're not listing quarterback as a primary need just 16 starts into a top-five pick's career, but given Miami's trade deadline interest in Deshaun Watson, it's fair to wonder if the club might draft a developmental prospect at the position if it decides to stick with Tua in 2022.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, Edge
Week 13 opponent: at Bengals
CG: Whether the Chargers bring back WR Mike Williams will be a crucial decision where their draft plans are concerned. Justin Herbert must be kept awash in quality targets, and the season thus far has offered little sign that Jalen Guyton or Josh Palmer is ready to step into Williams' role next year.
Biggest needs: DL, OL, WR
Week 13 opponent: vs. Patriots
CG: I'm not listing CB for now, but it's worth noting that the Bills have gotten big value at a cheap price from undrafted CB Levi Wallace. He'll finally get his big payday this offseason, though. If it's not with Buffalo, his cornerback spot will present a need, especially with Tre'Davious White coming off a torn ACL.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, DT
Week 13 opponent: vs. Chargers
CG: The Bengals' offensive skill talent can be downright explosive despite an offensive line that's been average at best. It should be a high draft priority, especially if the club doesn't re-sign G Quinton Spain and T Riley Reiff.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 7-4 (.480)
Rams' Week 13 opponent: vs. Vikings
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: DB, DL, TE
Week 13 opponent: at Saints
DP: There will be a void to fill at tight end if impending free agent Dalton Schultz prices himself out of Dallas coming off a breakout year.
Biggest needs: DB, OT, Edge
Week 13 opponent: vs. Broncos
CG: Keep an eye on wide receiver, in addition to the three positions listed above. As one of the game's elite tight ends, Travis Kelce somewhat masks Kansas City's need for more production at WR opposite Tyreek Hill. But Josh Gordon was brought in for a reason, and he's not added any juice. He's one of four pending free agents at the position.
Biggest needs: DB, LB, OT
Week 13 opponent: at Bills
CG: The price to re-sign CB J.C. Jackson appears to be getting bigger by the week. Bill Belichick doesn't like to compromise when it comes to his secondary, but he's also fearless about saying goodbye to expensive veterans. With Jackson and two safeties (Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty) entering free agency, it could be a DB-heavy draft next spring.
Biggest needs: LB, TE, OL
Week 13 opponent: Bye
CG: In addition to the needs list above, the Titans will have decisions to make on a few wide receivers headed for the open market. Beyond that, A.J. Brown will have just one year left on his deal, and Julio Jones' age and injuries put his upside in question.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, Edge
Week 13 opponent: at Steelers
CG: It's shaping up to be a line-of-scrimmage kind of draft for the Ravens. Potential free agency losses mostly threaten the defensive front, although losing C Bradley Bozeman, who is having a strong season, would open a big hole in the middle of the offensive line.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, DL
Week 13 opponent: at Falcons
DP: Tampa Bay could be in the market for help on the interior D-line with Ndamukong Suh, Steve McLendon and William Gholston -- all in their 30s -- playing on deals that expire in 2022.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, DL
Week 13 opponent: Bye
DP: It might be more of a luxury than a need, but finding a disruptive running mate for Kenny Clark on the interior D-line would add more juice to a defense that has withstood injuries to play at a high level this season.
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, WR
Week 13 opponent: at Bears
DP: There are a handful of good options for the third spot on the needs list, but wide receiver gets the nod this week. Both A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, who leads the team in receiving, are due to reach free agency this offseason.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Cardinals
DP: The Bears have only one cornerback rated among Pro Football Focus' top 90 players at the position.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 98% of snaps entering Week 13)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE
Week 13 opponent: at Texans
CG: Consider it all but certain that the Colts will give up their first-round pick to Philadelphia to complete the Carson Wentz trade. The trade requires Wentz to play 75 percent of the Colts' snaps in order to trigger first-round compensation, and Wentz makes his 13th consecutive start this Sunday.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Jaguars
DP: Teams continue to have success targeting LB Troy Reeder in coverage, which should make finding an upgrade at the position a priority.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: CB, WR, OL
Week 13 opponent: at Seahawks
DP: San Francisco could look to add more young depth for the offensive line in the offseason, especially if left guard Laken Tomlinson walks in free agency.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 13 opponent: vs. 49ers
DP: The Seahawks will be charged this offseason with plugging holes in one of the most porous pass defenses in the league, and that starts with upgrading their secondary. Two of their top CBs, D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones, and starting safety Quandre Diggs are in a contract year.
