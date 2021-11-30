2022 NFL Draft order: Jets holding two of top five picks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS





49ers' record: 6-5 (.480)

49ers' Week 13 opponent: at Seahawks

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge





CG: Since coming off the bench with a finger injury to lead a Week 10 upset win over the Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa has played some of his best football for the Dolphins. We're not listing quarterback as a primary need just 16 starts into a top-five pick's career, but given Miami's trade deadline interest in Deshaun Watson, it's fair to wonder if the club might draft a developmental prospect at the position if it decides to stick with Tua in 2022.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.