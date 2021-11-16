2022 NFL Draft order: Giants, Jaguars, Jets moving up in top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, WR
Week 11 opponent: at Browns
DP: It wouldn't be a surprise if the Lions addressed their weakness at cornerback with multiple picks in next year's draft.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR
Week 11 opponent: at Titans
CG: Pro Football Focus ranks the Texans at the bottom of the NFL in run blocking and 27th in pass blocking. It's a unit that could be completely refurbished by next season, and the draft should be a big part of that.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, OL
Week 11 opponent: vs. 49ers
CG: Left tackle Cam Robinson is playing on a franchise tag, but isn't having a franchise-tag kind of season. Whether he walks in the offseason or not, protecting young QB Trevor Lawrence's blindside must carry the utmost importance for GM Trent Baalke.
Biggest needs: WR, S, TE
Week 11 opponent: vs. Dolphins
CG: Elijah Moore's long-term potential aside, the Jets will need more help at wide receiver whether they bring back three pending free agents or not. A bigger one who could win more battles in traffic and in the red zone would be preferable.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Dolphins' record: 3-7 (.511)
Dolphins' Week 11 opponent: at Jets
See Pick No. 10 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS
Bears' record: 3-6 (.548)
Bears' Week 11 opponent: vs. Ravens
See Pick No. 7 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, LB
Week 11 opponent: at Buccaneers
DP: The Giants have a couple players on pace to record double-digit sacks (Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams) but the pass rush still needs more life. The Lions and Falcons are the only teams with a lower pressure rate than Big Blue (23.7%), per Next Gen Stats.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seahawks' record: 3-6 (.571)
Seahawks' Week 11 opponent: vs. Cardinals
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, DB
Week 11 opponent: at Panthers
DP: Washington's offensive line has held up very well despite dealing with its share of injuries. The team might have to look to the draft to maintain such quality depth with four of its five O-line starters from Sunday in a contract year.
Biggest needs: DB, Edge, LB
Week 11 opponent: vs. Saints
DP: Linebacker makes an appearance in the needs section this week. It only seems right for a team that hasn't spent a top-100 pick on the position since 2015.
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, QB
Week 11 opponent: vs. Patriots
DP: In a pass-first league, the Falcons can't get to the opposing quarterback. They rank dead last in sacks (11), sack percentage (3.4%) and pressure rate (21.2%), per Next Gen Stats.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, TE
Week 11 opponent: vs. Packers
DP: Tight end makes an appearance on the needs list this week. Minnesota's top three players at the position this season are due to become free agents in March, and Irv Smith Jr., signed through 2022, will be coming off knee surgery next year.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 4-5 (.534)
49ers' Week 11 opponent: at Jaguars
Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, TE
CG: Along with the aforementioned offensive needs, wide receiver is an area Miami could address. Even with Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker as a core pair for the future, most of the Dolphins' other receivers are reaching the end of their deals.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge
Week 11 opponent: Bye
CG: With Von Miller gone, the Broncos have to assess whether Bradley Chubb can stay healthy enough to anchor their pass rush for the long-term. Although he's under contract through 2022, his play upon his return from injury (expected in the coming weeks) will be closely watched and could impact how the Broncos prioritize draft needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 11)
Colts' record: 5-5 (.468)
Colts' Week 11 opponent: at Bills
See Pick No. 10 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR
Week 11 opponent: vs. Lions
CG: The Browns locked down standout starting guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio with new contracts last week. In doing so, the team's draft needs continue boiling down primarily to defense.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, DT
Week 11 opponent: at Raiders
CG: Defensive tackle D.J. Reader has been excellent in his second season with the team, but who at that position will be back to join him? Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Hill and Josh Tupou all are approaching free agency.
Biggest needs: DT, LB, OG
Week 11 opponent: vs. Bengals
CG: The defensive tackle position continues to be a sore spot for the Raiders. Even if free agency weren't a pending issue at this position (which it certainly is), Las Vegas would be hard-pressed to find areas in greater need of improvement.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB
Week 11 opponent: vs. Washington
DP: Center Matt Paradis is out for the season with an ACL tear and is due to hit free agency in 2022, but Carolina should be eyeing upgrades at multiple spots up front.
Biggest needs: WR, DT, TE
Week 11 opponent: vs. Steelers
CG: WR Mike Williams and TE Jared Cook are pending free agents. Whether it's a receiver or a tight end -- and the difference seems to be ever-shrinking -- the Chargers could find themselves needing a big target for Justin Herbert.
Biggest needs: OT, DB, QB
Week 11 opponent: at Eagles
DP: I realize Ian Book, a rookie fourth-round pick, is the only Saints quarterback under contract beyond this season. I'm not placing QB first among the projected draft needs because it's hard for me to envision Sean Payton handing the keys to the offense to an NFL newbie under center on a veteran-laden team that is built to win now.
Biggest needs: DB, LB, OT
Week 11 opponent: at Falcons
CG: Safeties Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty have combined for more than 1,000 snaps this season, and both could be gone in 2022. Add in J.C. Jackson's pending free agency, and the New England secondary is facing a potential rebuild.
Biggest needs: DB, OT, Edge
Week 11 opponent: vs. Cowboys
CG: Kansas City's defense is blitzing at a rate of 33.5 percent, the sixth-highest total in the NFL, yet their 14 sacks are tied for second fewest in the league. For all the criticism of the club's offense this season, an impact edge rusher from the 2022 draft could boost this team as much or more than any addition on offense.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB
Week 11 opponent: at Chargers
CG: The latest reminder that Pittsburgh needs to find a long-term quarterback came Sunday with Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The offense struggled with his backup, Mason Rudolph, at the helm, in a 16-16 tie with winless Detroit.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, interior OL
Week 11 opponent: vs. Colts
CG: Locking up CB Taron Johnson with a new contract last month was a wise move by GM Brandon Beane that should free up an early-to-middle-round pick for a draft need elsewhere.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, Edge
Week 11 opponent: at Bears
CG: As poorly as Baltimore's offense played in a loss to Miami on Thursday, draft needs center on defense, where free agency could potentially gut this team in the front seven. Nine front-seven players are playing out contracts, most of whom either start or at least play on a rotational basis.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, RB
Week 11 opponent: vs. Giants
DP: Investments at cornerback, where the Bucs are badly banged up right now, will be essential, especially with Carlton Davis in a walk year.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 7-3 (.446)
Rams' Week 11 opponent: Bye
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: S, DL, WR
Week 11 opponent: at Chiefs
DP: Donovan Wilson, a 2019 sixth-round pick with 12 career starts, and Israel Mukuamu, a 2021 sixth-round pick, are the only safeties Dallas has under contract beyond the current season.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, LB
Week 11 opponent: at Vikings
DP: Rashan Gary will need a new complement off the edge if Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith are cap casualties.
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, TE
Week 11 opponent: at Seahawks
DP: There are a few good options for the third spot on the needs list. Tight end gets the nod this week since the Cardinals don't have one signed beyond this season.
Biggest needs: LB, TE, C
Week 11 opponent: vs. Texans
CG: With Ryan Tannehill leading an 8-2 team, and playing better than his 12:8 TD-INT ratio suggests, we're not ready to identify quarterback as a Titans need. However, he's 33, and it shouldn't be surprising if the Titans decide it's time to begin grooming a youngster.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
Week 11 opponent: vs. Ravens
DP: Chicago has selected seven wide receivers in the past seven drafts, but only one of their picks at the position (Darnell Mooney, 2020) remains on the active roster. Mooney also happens to be the team's only receiver signed beyond this season. Adding pass-catchers for Justin Fields will be a must.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 11)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE
Week 11 opponent: at Bills
CG: A common thread in Carson Wentz's most successful years in Philadelphia were 100-plus targets to TE Zach Ertz. In Indianapolis, Wentz doesn't have an Ertz-like presence, and finding him one in the draft could be transformative for the Indy offense.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB
Week 11 opponent: Bye
DP: GM Les Snead could be in the market for cornerback depth with the contracts for Darious Williams and Dont'e Deayon expiring after this season.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge
Week 11 opponent: at Jaguars
DP: The Niners spent three top-70 picks on wide receivers from 2018 to 2019, but two of those selections are no longer on the roster (Dante Pettis, waived last season; Jalen Hurd, waived last week). Adding a third piece to complement Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel should be a priority, as Mohamed Sanu is playing on a one-year deal.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 11 opponent: vs. Cardinals
DP: Three of Seattle's five starters on the offensive line have expiring contracts, including 36-year-old left tackle Duane Brown.
