2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft order: Giants, Jaguars, Jets moving up in top 10

Published: Nov 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM
by Dan Parr & Chase Goodbread

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

Pick
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
0-8-1 · Strength of schedule: .554

Biggest needs: QB, CB, WR

Week 11 opponent: at Browns


DP: It wouldn't be a surprise if the Lions addressed their weakness at cornerback with multiple picks in next year's draft.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-8 · .534

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR

Week 11 opponent: at Titans


CG: Pro Football Focus ranks the Texans at the bottom of the NFL in run blocking and 27th in pass blocking. It's a unit that could be completely refurbished by next season, and the draft should be a big part of that.

Pick
3
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-7 · .512

Biggest needs: WR, CB, OL

Week 11 opponent: vs. 49ers


CG: Left tackle Cam Robinson is playing on a franchise tag, but isn't having a franchise-tag kind of season. Whether he walks in the offseason or not, protecting young QB Trevor Lawrence's blindside must carry the utmost importance for GM Trent Baalke.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
4
1
New York Jets
New York Jets
2-7 · .575

Biggest needs: WR, S, TE

Week 11 opponent: vs. Dolphins


CG: Elijah Moore's long-term potential aside, the Jets will need more help at wide receiver whether they bring back three pending free agents or not. A bigger one who could win more battles in traffic and in the red zone would be preferable.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
5
2
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Dolphins' record: 3-7 (.511)

Dolphins' Week 11 opponent: at Jets


See Pick No. 10 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.

Pick
6
2
New York Giants
New York Giants

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS


Bears' record: 3-6 (.548)

Bears' Week 11 opponent: vs. Ravens


See Pick No. 7 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
7
2
New York Giants
New York Giants
3-6 · .553

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, LB

Week 11 opponent: at Buccaneers


DP: The Giants have a couple players on pace to record double-digit sacks (Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams) but the pass rush still needs more life. The Lions and Falcons are the only teams with a lower pressure rate than Big Blue (23.7%), per Next Gen Stats.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
8
3
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 3-6 (.571)

Seahawks' Week 11 opponent: vs. Cardinals


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
9
3
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
3-6 · .571

Biggest needs: QB, OL, DB

Week 11 opponent: at Panthers


DP: Washington's offensive line has held up very well despite dealing with its share of injuries. The team might have to look to the draft to maintain such quality depth with four of its five O-line starters from Sunday in a contract year. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
10
3
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
4-6 · .511

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, LB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Saints


DP: Linebacker makes an appearance in the needs section this week. It only seems right for a team that hasn't spent a top-100 pick on the position since 2015.

Pick
11
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-5 · .452

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, QB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Patriots


DP: In a pass-first league, the Falcons can't get to the opposing quarterback. They rank dead last in sacks (11), sack percentage (3.4%) and pressure rate (21.2%), per Next Gen Stats.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
4-5 · .530

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, TE

Week 11 opponent: vs. Packers


DP: Tight end makes an appearance on the needs list this week. Minnesota's top three players at the position this season are due to become free agents in March, and Irv Smith Jr., signed through 2022, will be coming off knee surgery next year.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
13
3
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 4-5 (.534)

49ers' Week 11 opponent: at Jaguars

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, TE


CG: Along with the aforementioned offensive needs, wide receiver is an area Miami could address. Even with Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker as a core pair for the future, most of the Dolphins' other receivers are reaching the end of their deals.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
14
2
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
5-5 · .462

Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge

Week 11 opponent: Bye


CG: With Von Miller gone, the Broncos have to assess whether Bradley Chubb can stay healthy enough to anchor their pass rush for the long-term. Although he's under contract through 2022, his play upon his return from injury (expected in the coming weeks) will be closely watched and could impact how the Broncos prioritize draft needs.

Pick
15
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 11)


Colts' record: 5-5 (.468)

Colts' Week 11 opponent: at Bills


See Pick No. 10 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.

Pick
16
1
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
5-5 · .516

Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR

Week 11 opponent: vs. Lions


CG: The Browns locked down standout starting guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio with new contracts last week. In doing so, the team's draft needs continue boiling down primarily to defense.

Pick
17
2
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
5-4 · .434

Biggest needs: DB, OL, DT

Week 11 opponent: at Raiders


CG: Defensive tackle D.J. Reader has been excellent in his second season with the team, but who at that position will be back to join him? Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Hill and Josh Tupou all are approaching free agency.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
18
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
5-4 · .476

Biggest needs: DT, LB, OG

Week 11 opponent: vs. Bengals


CG: The defensive tackle position continues to be a sore spot for the Raiders. Even if free agency weren't a pending issue at this position (which it certainly is), Las Vegas would be hard-pressed to find areas in greater need of improvement.

Pick
PL
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-5 · .473

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Washington


DP: Center Matt Paradis is out for the season with an ACL tear and is due to hit free agency in 2022, but Carolina should be eyeing upgrades at multiple spots up front.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-4 · .541

Biggest needs: WR, DT, TE

Week 11 opponent: vs. Steelers


CG: WR Mike Williams and TE Jared Cook are pending free agents. Whether it's a receiver or a tight end -- and the difference seems to be ever-shrinking -- the Chargers could find themselves needing a big target for Justin Herbert.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
5-4 · .541

Biggest needs: OT, DB, QB

Week 11 opponent: at Eagles


DP: I realize Ian Book, a rookie fourth-round pick, is the only Saints quarterback under contract beyond this season. I'm not placing QB first among the projected draft needs because it's hard for me to envision Sean Payton handing the keys to the offense to an NFL newbie under center on a veteran-laden team that is built to win now.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
6-4 · .441

Biggest needs: DB, LB, OT

Week 11 opponent: at Falcons


CG: Safeties Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty have combined for more than 1,000 snaps this season, and both could be gone in 2022. Add in J.C. Jackson's pending free agency, and the New England secondary is facing a potential rebuild.

Pick
PL
5
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
6-4 · .564

Biggest needs: DB, OT, Edge

Week 11 opponent: vs. Cowboys


CG: Kansas City's defense is blitzing at a rate of 33.5 percent, the sixth-highest total in the NFL, yet their 14 sacks are tied for second fewest in the league. For all the criticism of the club's offense this season, an impact edge rusher from the 2022 draft could boost this team as much or more than any addition on offense.

Pick
PL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
5-3-1 · .482

Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB

Week 11 opponent: at Chargers


CG: The latest reminder that Pittsburgh needs to find a long-term quarterback came Sunday with Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The offense struggled with his backup, Mason Rudolph, at the helm, in a 16-16 tie with winless Detroit. 

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-3 · .394

Biggest needs: DL, WR, interior OL

Week 11 opponent: vs. Colts


CG: Locking up CB Taron Johnson with a new contract last month was a wise move by GM Brandon Beane that should free up an early-to-middle-round pick for a draft need elsewhere.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
6-3 · .471

Biggest needs: DT, OL, Edge

Week 11 opponent: at Bears


CG: As poorly as Baltimore's offense played in a loss to Miami on Thursday, draft needs center on defense, where free agency could potentially gut this team in the front seven. Nine front-seven players are playing out contracts, most of whom either start or at least play on a rotational basis.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6-3 · .494

Biggest needs: OL, CB, RB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Giants


DP: Investments at cornerback, where the Bucs are badly banged up right now, will be essential, especially with Carlton Davis in a walk year.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 7-3 (.446)

Rams' Week 11 opponent: Bye


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
7-2 · .494

Biggest needs: S, DL, WR

Week 11 opponent: at Chiefs


DP: Donovan Wilson, a 2019 sixth-round pick with 12 career starts, and Israel Mukuamu, a 2021 sixth-round pick, are the only safeties Dallas has under contract beyond the current season.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
8-2 · .467

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, LB

Week 11 opponent: at Vikings﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


DP: Rashan Gary will need a new complement off the edge if Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith are cap casualties. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
8-2 · .505

Biggest needs: Edge, CB, TE

Week 11 opponent: at Seahawks


DP: There are a few good options for the third spot on the needs list. Tight end gets the nod this week since the Cardinals don't have one signed beyond this season.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
8-2 · .516

Biggest needs: LB, TE, C

Week 11 opponent: vs. Texans


CG: With Ryan Tannehill leading an 8-2 team, and playing better than his 12:8 TD-INT ratio suggests, we're not ready to identify quarterback as a Titans need. However, he's 33, and it shouldn't be surprising if the Titans decide it's time to begin grooming a youngster.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS


Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB

Week 11 opponent: vs. Ravens


DP: Chicago has selected seven wide receivers in the past seven drafts, but only one of their picks at the position (Darnell Mooney, 2020) remains on the active roster. Mooney also happens to be the team's only receiver signed beyond this season. Adding pass-catchers for Justin Fields will be a must.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
5-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 11)


Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE

Week 11 opponent: at Bills


CG: A common thread in Carson Wentz's most successful years in Philadelphia were 100-plus targets to TE Zach Ertz. In Indianapolis, Wentz doesn't have an Ertz-like presence, and finding him one in the draft could be transformative for the Indy offense.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
7-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB

Week 11 opponent: Bye


DP: GM Les Snead could be in the market for cornerback depth with the contracts for Darious Williams and Dont'e Deayon expiring after this season.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
4-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge

Week 11 opponent: at Jaguars


DP: The Niners spent three top-70 picks on wide receivers from 2018 to 2019, but two of those selections are no longer on the roster (Dante Pettis, waived last season; Jalen Hurd, waived last week). Adding a third piece to complement Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel should be a priority, as Mohamed Sanu is playing on a one-year deal.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
3-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS


Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE

Week 11 opponent: vs. Cardinals


DP: Three of Seattle's five starters on the offensive line have expiring contracts, including 36-year-old left tackle Duane Brown.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

