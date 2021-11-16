2022 NFL Draft order: Giants, Jaguars, Jets moving up in top 10

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS





49ers' record: 4-5 (.534)

49ers' Week 11 opponent: at Jaguars

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, TE





CG: Along with the aforementioned offensive needs, wide receiver is an area Miami could address. Even with Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker as a core pair for the future, most of the Dolphins' other receivers are reaching the end of their deals.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.