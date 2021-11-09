2022 NFL Draft order: Vikings knocking on door of top 10 at midseason

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Steelers
DP: It's hard to see the Lions becoming consistently competitive until they can push the ball down the field, and they're going to need a new quarterback (and better receivers) for that to happen. Jared Goff ranks last in the league in air yards per attempt (6.3) among QBs with at least 100 attempts this season, and his average was only slightly higher last season when he had a better supporting cast with the Rams (6.5).
Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB
Week 10 opponent: Bye
CG: Three positions don't nearly cover all the Texans' draft needs -- this week, we rotate in the running back position, where they've just dealt Mark Ingram and don't have another significant contributor under contract beyond this season.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Dolphins' record: 2-7 (.493)
Dolphins' Week 10 opponent: vs. Ravens
See Pick No. 7 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and Pick No. 10 for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, OG
Week 10 opponent: at Colts
CG: With two wins in their last three games, the 2-6 Jags have gone from an early threat for the No. 1 overall pick to tiebreaker status with the Washington Football Team and the Jets.
Biggest needs: WR, S, TE
Week 10 opponent: vs. Bills
CG: The Jets now have traded away two tight ends since August, and Tyler Kroft is headed for free agency. Whether they bring back Kroft or not, they've set themselves up for a rebuild at this spot.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, DB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Bucs
DP: Whether Taylor Heinicke rekindles his playoff magic against the Bucs or not, Washington has to know it must find a better option than him (or Ryan Fitzpatrick, for that matter) in 2022. Heinicke was the lowest-rated passer not named Sam Darnold from Weeks 5-8 (min. 50 attempts in that span).
Biggest needs: DB, Edge, OL
Week 10 opponent: at Broncos
DP: The Eagles' pass-rushing woes reemerged against quality competition on Sunday, as they didn't sack Chargers QB Justin Herbert and recorded only one QB hit. Philadelphia has failed to post a sack in three of its last four games.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS
Bears' record: 3-6 (.566)
Bears' Week 10 opponent: Bye
See Pick No. 9 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, LB
Week 10 opponent: Bye
DP: Yes, the Giants spent a first-round pick on an offensive lineman in 2020, but they could be going back to the well again early in the 2022 draft to bolster one of the worst pass-blocking units in the league.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 3-5 (.514)
49ers' Week 10 opponent: vs. Rams
Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, TE
CG: Offensive line problems in Miami continue to linger. Austin Jackson, a first-round pick in 2020, has struggled mightily, but he's not alone. A complete overhaul is likely afoot.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seahawks' record: 3-5 (.537)
Seahawks' Week 10 opponent: at Packers
See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB
Week 10 opponent: at Chargers
DP: Defense continues to dominate the needs list for the Vikings after they allowed 34 points (tying a season-high) and 500 total yards (most since last season's Christmas Day loss to the Saints) on Sunday.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB
Week 10 opponent: at Cardinals
DP: Quarterback moves to the front of the needs list after another horrible day for Sam Darnold. Yes, the Panthers parted with precious draft capital for him just seven months ago and are on the hook to pay him $18.58 million in 2022, but good teams admit when they made a mistake. Darnold has posted a sub-70.0 passer rating in five consecutive games. He's the first player to do so in a single season since Josh McCown in 2014.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 10)
Colts' record: 4-5 (.494)
Colts' Week 10 opponent: vs. Jaguars
See Pick No. 7 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.
Biggest needs: DB, TE, OL
Week 10 opponent: Bye
CG: CB Chidobe Awuzie and S Vonn Bell make up a solid foundation, but beyond them, there's a lot of uncertainty and pending free agents in the secondary. With cornerbacks often in short draft supply, that's one need that might not be able to wait long.
Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge
Week 10 opponent: vs. Eagles
CG: The Broncos had five seats, one filled by GM George Paton, at Saturday's Ole Miss-Liberty game, featuring top QB prospects Malik Willis and Matt Corral. No other team had more than two. That speaks for itself.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Patriots
CG: What does it say about the Browns that the team's top three leaders in receptions include two tight ends and a running back? Odell Beckham Jr. is gone, and while Donovan Peoples-Jones looks like an up-and-comer, this receiving corps could be in line for some added juice.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, S
Week 10 opponent: at Raiders
CG: The acquisitions of Orlando Brown, Mike Hughes and Melvin Ingram have blown a sizeable hole in the Chiefs' third-day selections. Currently, they're sitting out Rounds 5-6, which will make it harder to trade up to address needs.
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, QB
Week 10 opponent: at Cowboys
DP: Matt Ryan's been a bit uneven at times in 2021, but he's showing he can still play winning football. Will the Falcons give a young draft pick a chance to develop behind Matty Ice heading into his age-37 season? Atlanta hasn't picked a QB since 2013.
Biggest needs: CB, LB, OT
Week 10 opponent: vs. Browns
CG: The Patriots' play at offensive tackle hasn't been anything special this season. With a relatively stationary QB in Mac Jones and a backfield-by-committee approach that doesn't employ superstar rushers, line play is paramount in New England.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, interior OL
Week 10 opponent: at Jets
CG: Buffalo's guard play has been problematic this season, and running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss were stopped in their tracks (nine rushes for 22 yards combined) against the Jaguars. Ike Boettger is in the final year of his deal.
Biggest needs: DT, LB, OG
Week 10 opponent: vs. Chiefs
CG: The pending free agency of Casey Hayward and Monday's jettisoning of Damon Arnette would sound the cornerback alarm for most teams, but for now, cornerback stays off the needs list. Trayvon Mullen and standout rookie Nate Hobbs look like solid 2022 pencil-ins.
Biggest needs: OT, DB, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Titans
DP: The Saints are now counting on snaps from Kevin White each week, which tells you a little bit about the state of things at receiver in New Orleans. The team is being attached to Odell Beckham Jr. for good reason.
Biggest needs: WR, DT, TE
Week 10 opponent: vs. Vikings
CG: Run defense continues to be a problem for the Chargers, and there are a lot of front-seven defenders entering free agency. The injured Kenneth Murray has been sorely missed, but his return isn't going to be a fix-all.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Lions
CG: The Steelers have some re-tooling to do up and down the line of scrimmage, but offensive tackle should be the focus. Chukwuma Okorafor is a pending free agent, and his play this season so far foretells a team-friendly deal, be it in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, Edge
Week 10 opponent: at Dolphins
CG: With two third-round picks currently in their possession and perhaps five fourth-rounders (including two projected compensatory selections), the Ravens will command a lot of influence in the middle of the draft, or have the flexibility to trade up. It bodes well for whatever needs aren't met early in the draft.
Biggest needs: S, DL, WR
Week 10 opponent: vs. Falcons
DP: A handful of defensive line contributors are ticketed for free agency, most notably Randy Gregory, who's tied for the team lead with five sacks.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, RB
Week 10 opponent: at Washington
DP: The Bucs were able to find a way keep the band together last offseason, but it could be a different story in 2022, when 30-year-old center Ryan Jensen will get what will probably be his final big bite at the free agency apple.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 7-2 (.449)
Rams' Week 10 opponent: at 49ers
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, LB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Seahawks
DP: Green Bay's top four wide receivers all have deals that expire either after this season or next, starting with the All-Pro who wants to be the league's highest-paid player at the position.
Biggest needs: LB, TE, C
Week 10 opponent: vs. Saints
CG: The pending free agency of Ben Jones makes center a need, but the tackle position bears watching as well. David Quessenberry also is a free-agent-to-be, and they've allowed the NFL's third-highest sack total (27) despite an offense that leans heavily on the run.
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, RB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Panthers
DP: Markus Golden and Chandler Jones make an excellent pair off the edge, but Jones will be a free agent after this season and Golden's deal expires after the 2022 season.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
Week 10 opponent: Bye
DP: There figures to be some shuffling on the offensive line this offseason. Four O-linemen who've started at least one game for the Bears in 2021 are headed for free agency.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 10)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Jaguars
CG: Some perspective on the likelihood that the Colts will have to give up their first-round pick to the Eagles, rather than a second-rounder, via the Carson Wentz trade: If he were to miss the Colts' next 180 snaps at quarterback, he'd still be at the 75-plus-percent threshold to trigger first-round compensation.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB
Week 10 opponent: at 49ers
DP: There could be a void or two to fill up front for the Rams in 2022. Center Brian Allen and right guard Austin Corbett are in a walk year, as is backup Joe Noteboom, who started nine games last season.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge
Week 10 opponent: vs. Rams
DP: Colt McCoy was a perfect 10 for 10 when targeting the 49ers' cornerbacks in a dreadful outing for San Francisco on Sunday, per PFF. And it's no surprise that the Niners allow the second-highest passer rating in the league (113.5; 9:0 TD-INT ratio) on throws outside the numbers and to the sideline, according to Next Gen Stats.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 10 opponent: at Packers
DP: At midseason, the Seahawks have only one of PFF's top 75 cornerbacks and their highest-graded safety, Quandre Diggs, is due to reach free agency in March.
Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.
Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.