2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles, Giants, Jets holding multiple picks inside top 11

Published: Nov 01, 2021 at 11:56 PM
by Dan Parr & Chase Goodbread

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

Pick
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
0-8 · Strength of schedule: .590

Biggest needs: QB, CB, WR

Week 9 opponent: Bye


DP: The Lions are on pace to lead the league in yards allowed per pass attempt for the second straight year, and the team's nightmarish situation at cornerback continues to be a main culprit. Detroit is giving up 9.3 yards per toss, which would be an all-time high in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
2
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Dolphins' record: 1-7 (.542)

Dolphins' Week 9 opponent: vs. Texans


See Pick No. 9 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.

Pick
3
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-7 · .565

Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB

Week 9 opponent: at Dolphins


CG: Take your pick when it comes to draft needs in Houston, but the cornerback position is a dire one. So far, a handful of free agents-to-be have done little to inspire a new contract from the Texans. 

Pick
4
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
1-6 · .482

Biggest needs: WR, CB, OG

Week 9 opponent: vs. Bills


CG: The cornerback spot is one of many big concerns in Jacksonville. With C.J. Henderson traded away, Tre Herndon a pending free agent, and second-round draft pick Tyson Campbell having a rough go as a rookie, the Jaguars need much more stability than Shaquill Griffin can provide at a premium position.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
5
3
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2-6 · .567

Biggest needs: QB, OL, DB

Week 9 opponent: Bye


DP: No team has allowed more passing touchdowns than Washington (20), which gave up 21 all of last season. Upgrades are needed in the secondary for a squad that has one of the worst coverage units in the league.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
2-6 · .574

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, LB

Week 9 opponent: vs. Raiders


DP: The Giants' defense has played much better over the past couple weeks, but the unit still has a glaring need for a playmaker on the second level.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
7
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
2-5 · .545

Biggest needs: WR, S, Edge

Week 9 opponent: at Colts


CG: With the Jets' offensive line showing improvement, we shine a light this week on the situation at edge rusher. In a word, it's been weak, and Carl Lawson's 2022 return from an Achilles injury doesn't by itself satisfy long-term concerns.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
8
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 9)


Colts' record: 3-5 (.516)

Colts' Week 9 opponent: vs. Jets


See Pick No. 9 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.

Pick
9
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
3-5 · .517

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, OL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Chargers


DP: Adding depth to the offensive line should be a priority, especially if Jason Kelce doesn't return for a 12th season with the team.

Pick
10
3
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 3-5 (.542)

Seahawks' Week 9 opponent: Bye


See Pick No. 7 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
11
5
New York Giants
New York Giants

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS


Bears' record: 3-5 (.597)

Bears' Week 9 opponent: at Steelers


See Pick No. 6 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
12
5
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
3-4 · .364

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, QB

Week 9 opponent: at Saints


DP: Atlanta allowed the highest pressure rate of any team in Week 8 (56.7%) and failed to record a sack against one of the worst offensive lines in the league. The Falcons have to get better inside the trenches.

Pick
13
3
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 3-4 (.464)

49ers' Week 9 opponent: vs. Cardinals

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, TE


CG: If the Dolphins can't bring back Mike Gesicki, there is no serious receiving threat returning for 2022 at the position. It's not an area where Miami can afford a backward step.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
14
5
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
3-4 · .527

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB

Week 8 opponent: at Ravens


DP: While the Vikings' offense underperformed in another big game on Sunday night, the defense doesn't have the depth to withstand injuries to Patrick Peterson and Danielle Hunter. This group is searching for answers after allowing Cooper Rush to throw for 325 yards.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
15
2
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
4-4 · .424

Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge

Week 9 opponent: at Cowboys


CG: Denver just picked up significant draft capital in the Von Miller trade, adding second- and third-round selections. If the Broncos want to move up in the first round for a quarterback, they should have the ammo to do so.

Pick
16
4
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
4-4 · .458

Biggest needs: CB, LB, S

Week 9 opponent: at Panthers


CG: New England's look at linebacker could be vastly different in 2022. They're getting long in the tooth at this spot, and their one young up-and-comer, Ja'Whaun Bentley, is in the last year of his deal.

Pick
17
3
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
4-4 · .492

Biggest needs: DT, Edge, LB

Week 9 opponent: at Bengals


CG: The Browns' need at linebacker will be pronounced if the club is unable to re-sign both Malcolm Smith and Anthony Walker. Cleveland appears to have hit a draft home run with rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but more depth at the position could be in order.

Pick
18
3
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
4-4 · .508

Biggest needs: OT, CB, S

Week 9 opponent: vs. Packers


CG: Rashad Fenton has impressed in Kansas City at one cornerback spot. But there are questions elsewhere at a position where depth is critical, including pending free agency for Mike Hughes and an injury-plagued 2021 for Charvarius Ward.

Pick
PL
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
4-4 · .424

Biggest needs: OL, CB, QB

Week 9 opponent: vs. Patriots


DP: They've added depth at corner during the season, but beyond their promising rookies, the outlook at the position is murky with Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson due to become free agents and A.J. Bouye reportedly being discussed in trade talks. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
4-3 · .566

Biggest needs: WR, DT, TE

Week 9 opponent: at Eagles


CG: Free agency could leave the Chargers thin at tight end, and QB Justin Herbert is too good not to have a dangerous target at this position. An upgrade could be a game-changer for the young star passer.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
4-3 · .611

Biggest needs: QB, CB, interior OL

Week 9 opponent: vs. Bears


CG: Pittsburgh's offensive front will need some offseason re-tooling. Inside, OG Trai Turner's deal is up, and center Kendrick Green has struggled as a rookie. If a youth movement at quarterback is coming and the club leans even more on young RB Najee Harris, he'll need his share of holes between the tackles.

Pick
PL
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
5-3 · .424

Biggest needs: DB, TE, OL

Week 8 opponent: vs. Browns


CG: With a franchise quarterback in place, particularly one who's already overcome an ACL injury, pass protection should be an annual priority in Cincinnati. Jonah Williams' career is off and running at left tackle, but there could be free-agency holes to fill elsewhere at guard (Quinton Spain) and right tackle (Riley Reiff).﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
5-2 · .345

Biggest needs: DL, WR, Edge

Week 9 opponent: at Jaguars


CG: With offseason decisions to make on several players along the defensive line, this is an area where Buffalo could face heavy turnover. As well, DT Ed Oliver, who hasn't matched the hopes for a former top-10 pick, enters his fourth year in 2022 and could be gone in '23 if the club doesn't pick up his fifth-year option.

Pick
PL
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
5-2 · .453

Biggest needs: DT, LB, OG

Week 9 opponent: at Giants


CG: The Raiders could use a true road grader at offensive guard to help align an inconsistent rushing attack with Derek Carr's passing exploits. Rookie Alex Leatherwood has looked more comfortable at guard since a failed run at tackle, but he's not played enough guard yet for the Raiders to know exactly what they have in him.

Pick
PL
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
5-2 · .500

Biggest needs: OT, DB, WR

Week 9 opponent: vs. Falcons


DP: We mentioned Marcus Williams' impending free agency in this space a couple weeks ago, but the potential losses in the secondary extend beyond him. Ken Crawley and P.J. Williams, who made the game-sealing pick-six in Sunday's win over the Bucs, are in a contract year, too.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
5-2 · .509

Biggest needs: DT, OL, Edge

Week 9 opponent: vs. Vikings


CG: The Ravens will have some offseason decisions to make at defensive tackle, not the least of which will be whether to re-up with the ageless Calais Campbell, who continues playing well at 35. With Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis reaching the end of their deals as well, the draft might have to be their answer.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
6-2 · .459

Biggest needs: LB, TE, C

Week 9 opponent: at Rams


CG: Across the board at linebacker, the Titans could be gutted by free agency. Outside, Harold Landry is looking like he could be a very expensive keep, as he's well on his way to a career year. Inside, Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown could be gone, as well.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6-2 · .525

Biggest needs: OL, CB, RB

Week 9 opponent: Bye


DP: Their recent draft picks at running back have yet to pan out, so the Bucs might have to go back to the well. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who's been entrusted with five carries this season, is the only Tampa Bay RB under contract beyond this season.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
6-1 · .481

Biggest needs: S, DL, WR

Week 9 opponent: vs. Broncos


DP: Sunday's game offered another reminder that the Cowboys are in excellent hands with their top two wide receivers, but depth at the position could become a question mark this offseason. Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown have contracts that expire in 2022.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 7-1 (.391)

Rams' Week 9 opponent: vs. Titans


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
PL
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
7-1 · .475

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, LB

Week 9 opponent: at Chiefs﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


DP: It's been well over a decade since the Packers invested a first- or second-round pick in an inside linebacker. They could have a big need at the position if they don't re-sign De'Vondre Campbell﻿

Pick
PL
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
7-1 · .525

Biggest needs: Edge, CB, RB

Week 9 opponent: at 49ers


DP: Arizona should be scouring the draft market for cornerback help with Robert Alford in the final year of his deal and Byron Murphy a year away from free agency.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS


Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB

Week 9 opponent: at Steelers


DP: The cupboard is bare at cornerback outside of Jaylon Johnson, with Khalil Mack's absence on Sunday further exposing the Bears' vulnerability in the back end.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
3-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 99% of snaps entering Week 9)


Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB

Week 9 opponent: vs. Jets


CG: The Colts' 2021 leader in snaps at cornerback, Kenny Moore, has graded as the 86th-ranked CB in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus. Between that and Xavier Rhodes' pending free agency, the Colts should enter the offseason with cornerback high on the priority list.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
7-1

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB

Week 9 opponent: vs. Titans


DP: We look to the future every week in this space, but the Rams are focused on the now. After trading for Von Miller, they hold four picks in the 2022 draft, the fewest selections of any team. Keep this in mind, though: NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projects they'll receive five compensatory picks next year.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
3-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge

Week 9 opponent: vs. Cardinals


DP: The 49ers will need more explosiveness off the edge opposite Nick Bosa if they're going to get back to playing the kind of defense that led them to the Super Bowl a couple years ago. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
3-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS


Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE

Week 9 opponent: Bye


DP: No team that's played eight games this season has fewer receiving yards via their tight ends than the Seahawks (254), and their top two players at the position are impending free agents. The good news is the 2022 draft is shaping up to have a strong class at the position.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

