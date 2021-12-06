NFL Week 13: Lions and Steelers win thrillers, while Teddy Bridgewater and Jimmy Garoppolo lose trust

This was a slugfest, per usual. The Ravens largely controlled the first half, but only went into the locker room with a four-point lead. That cost them. ﻿ Ben Roethlisberger ﻿ turned back the clock in the Steelers' 17-point fourth quarter, completing 9 of 10 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Yep, that's a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the final period. Meanwhile, T.J. Watt terrorized Lamar Jackson all game, racking up a career-high 3.5 sacks to give him an NFL-best 16 on the season. But Lamar just wouldn't go quietly.

Trailing 20-13 with under two minutes remaining and one timeout, Jackson guided the Ravens 60 yards to paydirt. And then, instead of kicking the extra point and heading to overtime, John Harbaugh decided to go for two. That's what the Ravens do. That's how they use analytics and the emotion of football. And as Harbaugh said postgame, mounting injuries in the defensive backfield -- most notably to Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey, who's likely out for the rest of the season -- rightly changed the calculus for the visiting team. The Ravens weren't at full strength, so might as well go for the game when you have the opportunity. The play call was perfect. Lamar had tight end Mark Andrews wide open in the flat. But Watt applied pressure once again, causing Jackson's pass to sail inches too wide, deflecting off Andrews' outstretched fingertips and hitting the turf.