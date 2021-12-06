Around the NFL

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) likely out for season 

Published: Dec 05, 2021 at 09:05 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Following his team's 20-19 loss on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it would be a while before his team would have injured cornerback Marlon Humphrey back.

It turns out a while is likely to be the rest of the season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Humphrey is suspected to be our for the remainder of the Ravens' season after suffering a shoulder injury.

Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowler in his fifth season with Baltimore, had three tackles on Sunday before exiting and has 58 tackles and 13 passes defended on the season.

It's a huge blow for the Ravens' secondary, which was banged up to say the least coming into Sunday. Dealing with an illness, Humphrey was questionable along with fellow cornerbacks Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle), Jimmy Smith (neck, ankle), Chris Westry (thigh) and Tavon Young (illness).

