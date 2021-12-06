Around the NFL

Dan Campbell dedicates Lions' first win to victims of Oxford High School shooting

Published: Dec 05, 2021 at 07:14 PM
NFL.com wire report

The Detroit Lions won their first game of the season on Sunday, but the significance of the occasion reached well beyond the walls of Ford Field.

As the nearby city of Oxford, Mich., continues to recover from a mass shooting at a local high school that claimed the lives of four students and left six students and a teacher wounded, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened his postgame press conference by dedicating the game ball to the victims, listing each by name, and everyone affected by the tragedy.

"I just wanted them to know exactly what we were going to represent today," said a visibly emotional Campbell of his message to the team. "The shirts, the hats, the decals, the people that are affected. Some of our players know of someone that was affected. To me, my thought was, 'Hey, man, if we can, for three hours, just ease their suffering a little bit, that's worth it.' So, that's kinda how I thought of this and we did a great job, players responded and played well."

On the heels of an inspirational win by the Michigan Wolverines football team over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game, the Lions entered Sunday with a chance to provide a devastated community with another feel-good moment in front their faithful fans. And they delivered.

Trailing the Vikings, 27-23, with less than two minutes left in regulation, Jared Goff and the offense orchestrated a 14-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with an 11-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to win it as time ran out. The series was Detroit's best of the afternoon.

"You never hope for a tragedy like this, but you hope to be a light for those people and a positive thing that they can have fun watching," Goff said. "I hope they were all watching today and were able to enjoy that win and we can take their minds off it for whatever it may be, three hours. I think any time that we can do that, it's a lot bigger than our sport, it's a lot bigger than us and I think today was one of those special circumstances that we were able to rise to the occasion and make something special happen."

The shooting occurred on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School, which is located less than an hour from the Lions' home stadium. The suspect, a 15-year-old student at the school, was arrested the day of the shooting and faces multiple charges. The suspect's parents were arrested Saturday and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dislocates pinky finger in loss to Chargers

The Bengals followed up last week's win with a wild 41-22 home loss to the Chargers. To add injury to insult, Cincy's starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, exited the bruising defeat bruised himself.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 13 action. 
news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 13's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady after 5-7 start to season

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team announced Sunday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ has made only five starts over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) inactive for Week 13; Gardner Minshew to start vs. Jets

The Eagles will be without their QB1 on Sunday. Gardner Minshew will start in Jalen Hurts' place, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Adrian Peterson expected to start at RB for Seahawks vs. 49ers, get bulk of carries

Dealing with myriad injuries at the running back position, the Seahawks are turning to an old face in a new place. Adrian Peterson is expected to start in the backfield Sunday against the 49ers and get the bulk of the carries.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins to play against Bears

Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Bears, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales ahead of Sunday's clash.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
