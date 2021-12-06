Washington Football Team emerging in chaotic NFC playoff race

Washington (6-6) will play its final five games against division opponents, beginning next Sunday with the first of two remaining games versus front-running Dallas (8-4). If it wins out, something no outsider thought possible after the Halloween loss to the Broncos, Washington would claim the division title.

"The Monday coming out of the bye, I told our guys we have a chance," Rivera told me by text Sunday night. "All we have to do is take it one game at a time. Focus all our energy on it one game at a time and let's get to the 'Divisional Round Robin' with a chance to win it and we will see! Let's just give ourselves a chance."

That chance started with a 10-point win over the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs, followed by one-possession victories over the Panthers, Seahawks and Raiders -- the latter two by 17-15 scores. The Football Team runs the ball well and generally excels at stopping the run, but outside of that, they aren't overwhelming in any statistical category.

However, they are resilient, an overused word that seems wholly appropriate in this instance. Football people like to say that the two most impactful positions on the field are quarterback and edge rusher, and Washington lost veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in Week 1, then saw pass rusher Chase Young, last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year and the emotional heartbeat of the team, sustain a season-ending ACL tear on Nov. 14.

The team likely lost tight end Logan Thomas to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, per my colleague Ian Rapoport. Thomas' absence would be significant, but we said the same thing about Fitzpatrick and Young. And now a season that seemed to be over five weeks ago has an opportunity to extend beyond the regular season.

Washington currently holds the sixth of seven NFC postseason spots, with No. 7 San Francisco sharing the same .500 record (Washington owns the conference record tiebreaker). Behind them in the standings are five teams with seven losses and three others with eight defeats. The NFC is so wild that all 16 teams remain in playoff contention, including the 1-10-1 Lions, who beat the Vikings with an 11-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game Sunday to earn their first win of the season.