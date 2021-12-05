Around the NFL

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 13's Sunday games

Published: Dec 05, 2021 at 01:26 PM
  • Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant is questionable to return against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury. Linebacker ﻿Adetokunbo Ogundeji﻿ (ankle) is also questionable.
  • Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Markus Bailey (shoulder) Logan Wilson (shoulder) have been ruled out against the Chargers. Cornerback ﻿Chidobe Awuzie﻿ (foot) is doubtful.
  • The Houston Texans announced quarterback ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ was evaluated for injury and cleared to play but has been replaced by rookie Davis Mills.
  • Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been ruled out after exiting in the first half against the Bengals to be evaluated for a head injury.
  • Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird suffered a knee injury against the Giants and was ruled out.
  • Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen has been ruled out against the Lions with an ankle injury.
  • The New England Patriots announced linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Bills.
  • New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter is being evaluated for a concussion. Guard ﻿Laurent Duvernay-Tardif﻿ (ankle) is questionable to return against the Eagles.
  • Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (back) and cornerback Steven Nelson (shoulder) have been ruled out against the Jets.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ has been ruled out against the Falcons after being evaluated for a concussion. Running back Ronald Jones (illness) is questionable to return.

news

Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady after 5-7 start to season

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team announced Sunday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ has made only five starts over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) inactive for Week 13; Gardner Minshew to start vs. Jets

The Eagles will be without their QB1 on Sunday. Gardner Minshew will start in Jalen Hurts' place, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Adrian Peterson expected to start at RB for Seahawks vs. 49ers, get bulk of carries

Dealing with myriad injuries at the running back position, the Seahawks are turning to an old face in a new place. Adrian Peterson is expected to start in the backfield Sunday against the 49ers and get the bulk of the carries.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins to play against Bears

Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Bears, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales ahead of Sunday's clash.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
